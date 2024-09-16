Team Lagos Scoops Swimming Medals at National Youth Games

As the 2024 National Youth Games enter day three, Chioma Kanu, Sokunbi Tobi and Ezumba Chidelu shone brightly, claiming medals in the swimming event.

Kanu won gold medal in 50metres freestyle girl’s while her other teammate’s Tise won gold in 200metres individual medley boy’s and Chidelu settled for silver in 100metres boys.

The stellar performances of the Lagos rising stars shored up medal haul in the swimming event to four, heading into the final day of competition of the aquatic event on Sunday at the Swimming pool of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

In another development, Sunday Emmanuel added another bronze medal in weightlifting after a total lift of 111kg.

Emmanuel (49kg) put up a good show after lifting 50kg in snatch and 61kg in clean and jerk bringing the total lift to 111kg.

An elated Emmanuel gave thanks to God and the Lagos State Government forthe opportunity to showcase his talent at the National Youth Games, elated with the success in his first outing as a budding weightlifter.

He said his career in weightlifting was influenced by his mother as a coach and also those who have successfully made significant milestones in the sport, including African and Commonwealth Champion, Adijat Olarinoye.

Similarly, Lagos female football team defeated hosts, Delta to 2-0 defeat in a match played at St. Patrick’s College in Asaba,

Two goals from Kashimawo Temilola and Kemi Adegbuyi was enough for the indomitable Eko girls to continue on their impressive form as they look forward to defend their title in the football event of the 2024 National Youth Games.

Earlier, Lagos volleyball team beat their Bauchi counterpart 2-0 (25-20,25-20) and Team Lagos wrapped up the day with victory in the table tennis event as Aisha Rabiu and Faisat Musbau claimed gold in the girls doubles final beating their counterparts from Delta State on Saturday.