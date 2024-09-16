Call for Stronger Financial Inclusion of People with Disabilities Intensifies

Emma Okonji

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has restated the need for increased efforts to ensure people with disabilities (PWDs), have full access to financial services.

The call was made during a one-day workshop organised by the Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation (CADEF), in partnership with Consumers International.

The workshop, themed: ‘Digital Financial Literacy for PWDs’, explored strategies to enhance financial inclusion for PWDs.

Senior Manager of the Development Finance Office at the CBN, Adeniyi Bunmi, stressed the importance of alignment and coordination among disability groups and financial institutions.

“Financial services should be accessible to everyone, but PWDs still face significant exclusion. While progress has been made since 2012, more needs to be done to meet our 95 per cent financial inclusion target,” Bunmi said.

“PWDs remain a priority segment, and we must move faster by working together to address their unique challenges,” she added.

Key financial institutions, such as Zenith Bank, also participated in the workshop. Chinonso Umeh, who represented the Head of Retail Services at Zenith Bank, reiterated the bank’s commitment to PWDs.

“At Zenith Bank, we pride ourselves on people, technology, and service. We are committed to working with stakeholders to improve the financial experience for PWDs and ensure they are fully included,” Umeh said.

The Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), also called for increased public-private collaboration to address the financial barriers faced by PWDs.

General Manager of LASODA, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, emphasised the need for tailored financial products and accessible services.

Oyetunde-Lawal, who was represented by Head of the Legal Department, Mr. Safiu Babatunde, urged the banking sector to be more responsive to the needs of PWDs.

Earlier in her speech, the Executive Director of CADEF, Prof. Chiso Ndukwe-Okafor, highlighted the need for greater inclusivity in the financial sector. She shared her personal experiences witnessing the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in accessing banking services, which sparked her commitment to finding solutions.