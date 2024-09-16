Anchor Celebrates Two Years of Pioneering Embedded Finance in Afric

Funmi Ogundare

Anchor, Africa’s leading embedded finance company, is commemorating its two years of driving innovation and expanding financial access across the continent.

Since its inception, Anchor has remained steadfast in its mission to transform Africa’s financial landscape by equipping businesses with the tools to seamlessly embed financial services into their products.

The platform is reshaping how finance is delivered and accessed, enabling a new wave of financial inclusion.

The CEO and Co-founder of Anchor, Segun Adeyemi stated that from day one, its vision has been clear: to increase access to financial choices for Africans by making banking products accessible, intuitive, and scalable for businesses of all sizes.

According to him, “Our journey has been fueled by the belief that every African deserves simple, fair financial choices, and we’re just getting started.”

In just two years, he stated that Anchor has made remarkable strides.

He said, “With a growing team of 23 passionate professionals, the platform now supports over 200 businesses, empowering them to create and scale financial products with unprecedented ease.

“Anchor’s comprehensive suite of services—ranging from virtual accounts and payments to card issuance—has become the backbone for businesses across sectors, enabling them to offer tailored financial solutions to their customers.”

Adeyemi emphasised on the organisation’s impact and potential saying that it has been recognised on a global scale.

“Earlier this year, the company was handpicked for the prestigious Visa Accelerator Program, an initiative that supports promising fintech companies in scaling their operations and extending their influence. This selection underscores Anchor’s rising prominence in the African fintech ecosystem.”

Beyond product innovation, the CEO noted that it has been an active force in the fintech community and actively participated in key industry events such as Lagos Startup Week and the Nigerian Fintech Forum, driving vital conversations around the future of embedded finance in Africa.

“As Anchor looks to the future, the company is gearing up to launch groundbreaking products that will further empower African businesses on the global stage.

“The upcoming global services product will enable businesses to issue virtual accounts and cards, collect payments internationally, and seamlessly manage their global financial operations.

“Additionally, Anchor’s new all-in-one checkout solution, will revolutionize payment acceptance across Africa, offering a frictionless experience for businesses and their customers.

“Our commitment to accelerating embedded finance in Africa and beyond is stronger than ever,” Adeyemi stressed.

“The next chapter of our journey will be about breaking down even more barriers and creating a global, truly inclusive financial ecosystem,” Adeyemi stressed.