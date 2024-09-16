Anambra Businessman Drags Police Officer to Court for Unlawful Arrest, Detention

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An Anabra State businessman, Mr. Tochukwu Nwokoye Nwosu, has dragged a police officer serving in the state Police Command, CSP Ifeanyi Iburu, to court for unlawfully arresting and detaining him.

In a matter filed on his behalf by his counsel, Joseph Ezeh, at the High Court of Anambra State, with suit number A/MISC. 392/2024, Nwosu is claiming N20million in compensation for his detention.

Nwosu was said to have been arrested on September 4 at Kamali Estate Phase 3 in Awka by men of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, on the order of the respondent, CSP Ifeanyi Iburu, and later detained.

His counsel in the suit stated that: “The arrest of the applicant is unlawful and a clear violation of the applicant’s right to personal liberty.

“The detention of the applicant inside the cell of the Police Rapid Response Squad in Awkuzu on September 4, 2024, and between 10a.m. and 10p.m. is unlawful and a clear breach of the applicant’s right to personal liberty.”

The suit demanded N20million compensation to the applicant against the respondent for the unlawful arrest, and an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondent from further arresting and detaining him.

The suit also sought an order for the respondent to render a public apology to the applicant for his unlawful arrest and detention.

THISDAY gathered that Nwosu had been arrested over a land ownership case in his community, Awka. But his counsel, Ezeh, in the suit argued that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has long restricted officers from delving into civil matters, especially land, rent and marital disputes.