Zacch Adedeji: One Year of Great Strides at FIRS

Arabinrin Aderonke





One year can feel like a flash, but in the hands of a leader like the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, it becomes the foundation for lasting change.

The tax boss has taken Nigeria’s tax administration from business as usual to record-breaking heights. The past 12 months have not only reshaped the agency but also set the stage for a brighter economy for Nigerians.

When Adedeji took over the affairs of FIRS on September 15, 2023, the agency was ready for change, but perhaps not even the most optimistic could have predicted the sweeping reforms the tax boss would implement. His approach was clear from the start: if Nigeria were to compete on a global scale, it needed an efficient, transparent, and people-focused tax administration system. And as expected, he made that happen.

Adedeji’s first major move was the complete restructuring of the FIRS. His vision wasn’t just about meeting revenue targets; it was about building a system that worked seamlessly for the government and, more importantly, for the people. Under his guidance, the agency has become more cohesive, adaptable, and driven by cutting-edge technology. The move towards a data-driven and customer-centric approach has redefined how tax operations are conducted, bringing in efficiency and transparency that were previously lacking.

Raising the salaries of FIRS staff by 60 percent was another achievement under Dr. Zacch’s leadership. This wasn’t just about rewarding employees. He understood that a thriving workforce is the backbone of any successful organization. By investing in the people behind the scenes, the FIRS boss created an environment where employees felt valued and motivated, leading to improved performance and setting a new standard for efficiency within the agency.

Adedeji’s tax philosophy is reflected in his straightforward phrases like “We tax the fruit, not the seed” and “We tax prosperity, not poverty.” These ideas show his focus on fair taxation and have made tax processes clearer and more cooperative.

Financially, the results speak volumes. FIRS not only exceeded its 2023 revenue goal of N11.55 trillion by collecting a remarkable N12.36 trillion, but it also set a new record in the first quarter of 2024 with N3.94 trillion. This achievement represented a 56 percent increase from the previous year, showcasing the chairman’s exceptional skill in driving revenue growth and establishing new performance milestones.

But he didn’t stop there. He understood that the future of tax administration lies in innovation, and so he led the integration of nine new modules into the TaxProMax system. This step automated over 80% of previously manual processes, cutting down on inefficiencies and making life easier for taxpayers across the board. Whether you’re a large corporation or a small business owner, FIRS now has a “One Stop Shop” approach, where tax office operations are fast, transparent, and efficient services.

The tax boss made notable strides by launching the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) with the backing of the ICPC, aimed at combating corruption and upholding integrity in tax administration. More recently, he is also leading the National Single Window Project (NSWP), which promises to transform Nigeria’s trade sector with a unified digital platform for import and export activities.

These achievements are just the beginning. Adedeji’s Zacch’s first year in office is a clear indication that he is not just a reformer but a leader with the expertise and drive to push Nigeria’s economy forward. He will continue his mission of strengthening the country’s tax administration in line with the renewed hope mandate of President Tinubu.

Adedeji’s highly commendable achievement in just a year has further confirmed the notion about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to identify great, formidable, and talented individuals amongst a multitude of people .

As he steps into another year, these accomplishments are just the tip of the iceberg. For Nigeria, this means a future of enhanced transparency, efficiency, and fairness, promising a strong and suitable economy. One thing is certain: The tax boss is ready to do whatever it takes to keep Nigeria on the path of progress and economic revitalisation.Aderonke is the technical assistant, broadcast media at the FIRS