Unlock Potential to Drive Growth, Marketing Professionals Charged

Omolabake Fasogbon

Marketing experts have been reminded of the need to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and embrace innovative practices at all times, to drive continued growth in the sector.

This is as the industry is set to reward exceptional performance at the Nigerian Marketing Awards in Lagos, themed ‘Ignite’.

Founder of the award initiative, Anthony Agenmonmen, said the industry event was crucial to propel marketers across the country to unleash their potential and drive progress in the marketplace with passion and purpose.

“The theme, “Ignite’ symbolises the spark of creativity and innovation that propels the marketing industry. It reflects the transformative power of bold ideas and strategies,” he said.

Agenmonmen detailed further on the award programme coming up in November that it would be honoring exceptional achievements in the marketing industry in the presence of key stakeholders across the country.

“The event highlights the efforts of individuals, brands, and organisations that have implemented successful strategies, campaigns, and initiatives that advance marketing in Nigeria”, he added.

He encouraged qualified individuals and organisations to showcase their recent achievements during the nomination window terminating October 18.

“The positive feedback and overwhelming response from previous editions have motivated us to elevate the experience further this year. We are confident that the 2024 edition will continue to showcase the remarkable talent and innovation within the Nigerian marketing community,” Agenmonmen stated.