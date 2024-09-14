CNG Initiative Gathers Momentum as 1,000 Conversion Kits Ready for Distribution

Peter Uzoho

About 1,000 Compressed Natural Gas conversion kits under the Presidential CNG Initiative (P-CNGI), yesterday left the Ibafo Warehouse of the initiative for onward delivery to some designated locations in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states.



This batch is part of the 10,000 kits earmarked for distribution to transport associations within the next one week and also part of the one million free CNG conversion kits intended for distribution to commercial vehicles across the 36 states and Abuja within the next 18 months.

The initiative was launched under the directive of President Bola Tinubu in line with government’s drive towards energy diversification, reduction of energy cost and the general cost of living for Nigerians.



By the gas-based programme, being promoted in partnership with NIPCO Gas, free CNG conversion kits, along with free installation are being rolled out to help the transport sector quickly transition to CNG and take advantage of its significantly lower prices.



Speaking to journalists yesterday, during a media tour of the warehouse at Ibafo, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, the Warehouse Manager, P-CNGI, Ibadan, Mr. Moses Onate, revealed that about 450 free conversion kits had left the warehouse for Abuja and Kaduna while another 550 would be leaving for Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states for distribution to transporters in those areas.



“Currently, we are doing cataloging for the 1,000 kits and cylinders we intend to distribute across the country -Lagos, Ogun, Kaduna, Abuja and Oyo. So, as at this morning, 450 have gone out already to Kaduna and Abuja. Then, 550 will be going out today (Friday) to Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states. We have more than 10 kits conversion centres in Lagos,” Onate stated.



He noted that the CNG Initiative would significantly help in cutting down the cost of transportation and food items in the country as the cleaner energy source only cost about N230 per litre, far less than the cost of petrol and diesel.



“The price of fuel is now N1,000 and more per litre, whereas CNG is just N230. So if you check the cost effect, the gross margin between what fuel is being sold now and the CNG price, you would discover that CNG will have a lot of impact on everybody. Now, on the long run, everybody will actually live to enjoy this CNG initiative,” he added.



Corroborating, the P-CNG Initiative’s Store Keeper, Mr. Austine Nwauduh, stated that “CNG is cheaper to run in our vehicles than petrol. The consumption is lower and the price is also lower. It’s also environmental friendly. It doesn’t emit so much fumes in the atmosphere.

“So, I think it’s a good initiative by Mr. President to bring this on board because it will help to reduce the amount of emission into the air and also help to bring down the cost of burning our vehicles. It’s a worthy initiative by the President and I advise Nigerians to embrace it.”