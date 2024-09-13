Rotary District 9111 Organises Public Image Seminar

Rotary International District 9111 is set to hold its public image seminar for Rotarians, non-Rotarians, journalists, public relations and advertising practitioners, bloggers, and graphic designers.

According to Rotary District 9111 Pioneer District Governor, Rotarian (Dr.) Wole Kukoyi, who is the Chief Medical Director, Ace Medicare Clinic, Ota, “the public image seminar holds on Thursday, October 3, 2024, between 9.00 a.m and 12:00 noon at the Rotary Centre, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.”

He said the seminar has the theme: “Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC): Strategy as Magic for Promoting Public Image in Rotary.”

Commenting, Chairman Public Image Committee, Rotarian Olalekan Otun, stated: “ Executive Secretary, National Institute For Cultural Orientation (NICO), Otunba Biodun Ajiboye will chair the lecture and Hon Stephen Ogundipe, Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA) Chairman of Information, Strategy and Security Committee will be the Special Guest.”

He further disclosed that “the President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) & Head of Advertising Sectorial Group (HASG), Mr. Lanre Adisa, the Chief Executive of Noah’s Ark will deliver the keynote address. President, Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, who is the Head of Corporate Communications and Strategy, Polaris Bank Plc will speak on Public Relations as IMC strategy.

Others speakers he noted include: Mr. Austen Osokpor, Head of Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, who is to address Sponsorship; Rotarian Tope Akande, Head of Corporate Communications, Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) will speak on Outdoor Advertising and Rotarian Michael Effiong, Senior Special Adviser to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Lagos Liaison will talk on Branding.

The seminar aims to promote the positive public image of Rotary and foster understanding, appreciation and support for its humanitarian intervention projects in the communities.