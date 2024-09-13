  • Friday, 13th September, 2024

Rotary District 9111 Organises Public Image Seminar

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Rotary International District 9111 is set to hold its public image seminar for Rotarians, non-Rotarians, journalists, public relations and advertising practitioners, bloggers, and graphic designers. 

According to Rotary District 9111 Pioneer District Governor, Rotarian (Dr.) Wole Kukoyi, who is the  Chief Medical Director, Ace Medicare Clinic, Ota, “the public image seminar holds on Thursday, October 3, 2024, between 9.00 a.m and 12:00 noon at the Rotary Centre, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.” 

He said the  seminar has the theme: “Integrated Marketing Communications (IMC): Strategy as Magic for Promoting Public Image in Rotary.”

Commenting,  Chairman Public Image Committee, Rotarian Olalekan Otun, stated: “ Executive Secretary, National Institute For Cultural Orientation (NICO), Otunba Biodun Ajiboye will chair the lecture and Hon Stephen Ogundipe, Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA) Chairman of Information, Strategy and Security Committee will be the Special Guest.” 

He further disclosed that “the President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) & Head of Advertising Sectorial Group (HASG), Mr. Lanre Adisa, the Chief Executive of Noah’s Ark will deliver the keynote address. President, Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), Mr. Rasheed Bolarinwa, who is the Head of Corporate Communications and Strategy, Polaris Bank Plc will speak on Public Relations as IMC strategy.  

Others speakers he noted include: Mr. Austen Osokpor, Head of Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, who is to address Sponsorship; Rotarian Tope Akande, Head of Corporate Communications, Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) will speak on Outdoor Advertising and Rotarian Michael Effiong, Senior Special Adviser to the Akwa Ibom State Governor on Lagos Liaison will talk on Branding. 

 The seminar aims to promote the positive public image of Rotary and foster understanding, appreciation and support for its humanitarian intervention projects in the communities.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.