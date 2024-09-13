Minister of Arts Culture Partners Nigeria’s Got Talent Season 3 to Boost Development

Sunday Okobi

The Minister of Arts Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has announced a partnership with Pure Imagination Production and Filmworks Limited, the official franchise holder of the Got Talent reality show in Nigeria and Ghana, for the much-anticipated new season of Nigeria’s Got Talent.

In a statement, it was noted that the collaboration aimed to drive talent discovery and development across the country, supporting the federal government’s initiative to diversify the economy through investment in the creative sector.

The National Council for Arts and Culture is also a key partner in this effort.

The partnership marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s Got Talent history, blending entertainment with cultural promotion.

The minister explained that the ministry would take an active role in the show, with over 15,000 participants benefiting from its Creative Leap Accelerator Programme (CLAP), a flagship initiative designed to fuel economic growth, foster innovation, and empower the nation’s creative talent.

Clap is implemented through the National Council for Arts and Culture and integrated with ICE and Origins key imitative of the NCAC which are embedded in Clap.

Musawa said: “CLAP is designed to foster an environment where talent can thrive, ideas can flourish, and new industries can emerge.”

She emphasised the importance of capacity building and collaboration, stating that through the CLAP platform they are offering world class and comprehensive form training, mentorship, and resources, adding: “we aim to empower our creative talent to excel and innovate.”

The National Council for Arts and Culture is the implementation agency and has built a network of close to 1,000 hubs, co working spaces and partners in the public and private sector to deliver this programme.

Also, the Director-General of NACA, Mr. Obi Asika, added: “We believe Nigeria’s Got Talent is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of our national identity. By showcasing our natural talent, cultural heritage and destinations on this global platform, we are projecting the culture while introducing it to new generations and international audiences. NCAC is the implementing agency for CLAP which is aligned with ICE, our digital platform, with blended learning through partner hubs and Origins which is our data and business insights platform which will serve as a digital repository for Nigeria’s history, culture and content.”

The Principal Consultant of Pure Imagination and Filmworks, Mr. Pedro Rotimi, stated that: “This is not just about discovering the most talented Nigerians; it’s about celebrating who we are as a people. With the global distribution power of Fremantle, including partnerships with YouTube and TikTok, Season 3 promises to be the most exciting and culturally rich edition yet.”