National Lottery Trust Fund Explores Partnership with NAN, TVC

In a move aimed at driving the impact of Good Causes in Nigeria, the Executive Secretary of the National Lottery Trust Fund, Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, received the management of TVC (Television Continental) on a courtesy visit at the headquarters in Abuja to explore potential collaboration opportunities.

The Managing Director/CEO of TVC, Victoria Ajayi, and her team expressed their readiness to support NLTF in showcasing its Good Causes to Nigerians.

Ajayi emphasised the importance of NLTF’s Good Causes, stating that it’s crucial for the organization to demonstrate it to the world. She offered TVC’s programming resources to help amplify NLTF’s interventions, saying, “Our programmes are available for NLTF’s use.”

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Group Controller of Current and Public Affairs at TVC, praised NLTF’s executive secretary for his patriotism and dedication to democracy. He noted that Adeyanju’s appointment has promoted fairness and rewarded his commitment to President Bola Tinubu and the country.

In his remarks, the executive secretary highlighted NLTF’s mandate and his vision to support Good Causes under his leadership, particularly for vulnerable Nigerians. He emphasized the agency’s role in bridging the poverty gap and urged Tinubu to leverage NLTF to drive his administration’s mandates for vulnerable Nigerians.

He also commended the president’s administration for bringing younger Nigerians into power like never before in the history of this country, saying it’s a step towards promoting youth empowerment, fairness and patriotism.

The courtesy visit opened the door to a potential partnership between TVC and NLTF, aiming to showcase NLTF’s Good Causes and increase its impact on Nigerians’ lives.

In a related development, Adeyanju visited the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) headquarters to forge a strategic partnership aimed at promoting the agency’s Good Causes initiatives nationwide.

During the courtesy visit, Adeyanju emphasised the NLTF’s commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration in delivering meaningful projects to Nigerians. He sought NAN’s collaboration to showcase the agency’s achievements, particularly in reaching vulnerable populations.

“We believe that our partnership with NAN will help us demonstrate the President’s dedication to improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians,” Adeyanju said.

NAN’s Managing Director/CEO, Ali M Ali, welcomed the collaboration, praising President Tinubu for appointing a visionary leader like Adeyanju. He assured the NLTF of NAN’s commitment to amplifying its impact through the agency’s vast network of offices across Nigeria and Africa.