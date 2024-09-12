  • Thursday, 12th September, 2024

Industry Leaders to Set Global Standards for Emerging Technologies

Emma Okonji

India is billed to host a world conference where telecoms industry leaders will meet to consider priorities for international standards to support industry growth, innovation, and trust in emerging technologies at the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA), taking place from 15 to 24 October at New Delhi.

Organised every four years, WTSA is the governing conference for the standardisation work of ITU, the United Nations Agency for Digital Technologies. 

Giving details about the conference and the need for global standardisation in new technologies, ITU Secretary-General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said: “Standards are taking centre stage in global governance discussions. When countries gather in New Delhi in India for WTSA-24, they will have an opportunity to foster digital inclusion and trust, as well as values that are more important than ever to ensure that innovation in fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Metaverse, and Quantum Information technologies helps us create the future we want.” 

Giving further details of the standardisation processes, Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Standardisation Bureau, Seizo Onoe, said: “Standards agreed by consensus create the confidence to continue innovating and investing. With every breakthrough in science and technology comes wider transformation, and we must keep coming together to develop the standards required for people and economies to thrive while pushing new frontiers.”

Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India, Neeraj Mittal, said: “We welcome the world’s telecoms leaders to our national capital, New Delhi, for WTSA-24. We are confident the assembly will set new benchmarks in standardisation to drive sustainable growth in information and communication technologies.” 

