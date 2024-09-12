CSEAN to Address Cybersecurity Trends at Annual Conference

By Agnes Ekebuike

The Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN), dedicated to promoting cybersecurity advancement in Nigeria, will address the latest cybersecurity trends around the world in its next annual event, tagged: Cyber Secure Nigeria 2024 Conference.

The conference, centered around the theme: “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Cyber Resilience-Building a Secure Future Bridge,” will take place at the Palms Hotel in Abuja.

Cyber Secure Nigeria is an annual event that brings together cybersecurity professionals, policymakers, industry experts, military personnel, security enthusiasts, students, and other stakeholders to address the latest trends, challenges, and best practices in the field of cybersecurity.

As an initiative by CSEAN, the conference aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation to enhance cybersecurity measures and promote a safer digital environment in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the 2024 edition of Cyber Secure Nigeria will delve into the huge potentials that Artificial Intelligence offers to the cybersecurity industry and its impact on the cyber capabilities of organisations and country. With the rapid digitization of various sectors and the increased reliance on digital technologies, cybersecurity has become a fundamental pillar of national security and economic stability.