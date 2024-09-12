After Borno’s Flooding Catastrophe, FG Gives N3bn to Each State to Tackle Disaster

•Shettima reiterates resolve to partner states

•Zulum: Maiduguri flood is devastating

•Akpabio, Abbas, minority caucus, others commiserate with VP, state government, victims

Following the devastating effect of the recent flooding in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the federal government has approved N3 billion for each state of the federation to tackle all forms of natural disasters.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who dropped hints about the development, stressed the commitment of the President Bola Tinubu administration to partner the states towards addressing the challenges of flood and other natural disasters in the country.

Shettima spoke yesterday in Abuja, when he received Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who paid him a commiseration visit at State House following the devastating floods.

He said the financial support was to give the subnational governments a sense of belonging.

The vice president described the Borno flood disaster as a national calamity that befell not just the state but the entire country.

He stated, “It is a national calamity that has befallen us, and it is a concomitant effect of the incestuous relationship among climate change, ecology and the economy. From Bayelsa to Sokoto, there is hardly any part of this nation that has not been affected by these flooding incidences.”

Shettima assured the people that with the zeal and willingness demonstrated by Tinubu, the issue of flooding and other challenges in the states would soon be addressed.

According to him, “The president has shown his zeal, willingness and commitment to partner the states towards addressing these issues.

“Recently, he approved the release of N3 billion to each state of the federation to address some of these challenges so that all parts of the federation should have buy-in and belonging.”

The vice president commended Abbas for his “stellar leadership in the National Assembly,” saying despite having nearly 70 per cent of the members as newly sworn-in, the speaker has been able to keep the flag flying.

He said, “There is a lot of stability in the House of Representatives, and we have to commend you for providing that leadership. We wish you well and, Insha Allah, you are one of the fulcrums of our democratic journey.

“A harmonious relationship among the executive, the legislature and the judiciary is very essential to sustain democracy in Nigeria.

“Once again, thank you most sincerely on behalf of the president, the government and people of Borno for your show of empathy and support.”

Abbas expressed his commiseration to the vice president, the president, the government and people of Borno State, assuring them that the National Assembly would provide support for the affected community.

He said, “We in the National Assembly are looking all through to see what kind of support we will give to the people affected. We are very sorry, Your Excellency, for what happened. We share your pains; we share your concerns; we are together in this from the beginning to the end.

“Insha Allah, it will come to pass, and people will go back to their normal lives and businesses as if it did not happen because we and you will make sure that we provide all the palliatives for them to regain their means of livelihood.

“Thank you, Your Excellency; please, convey our sincere concerns to the governor and to the people of Borno State.”

Zulum: Maiduguri Flood is Devastating

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, after visiting camps where victims of Monday’s flood in Maiduguri were camped, said the situation was devastating.

According to statement by the Press Unit of Borno State Government House, in all the places he visited, Zulum sympathised with the victims and assured them of proper care until the water receded and people returned to their houses.

He said: “I am disturbed by the calamity that befell us on Monday, resulting from the increased volume. We are doing everything possible to provide relief to our people.

“We will provide all the necessary relief support to you, and we will ensure you return to your houses as soon as the situation improves for the best.”

The statement said in the last couple of days, many states in the northeast have experienced flood disasters this year which have been attributed to the high volume of rainfall.

It added that areas in Chad and Cameroon Republics that are prone to flooding share border with communities in Borno State.

Akpabio, Minority Caucus Sympathise with Victims

As more prominent Nigerians continued to show solidarity with the government of Borno State and those affected by Saturday’s flood disaster, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and Minority Caucus of the Red Chamber, through their leader, Senator Abba Moro, yesterday, expressed sadness over the incident that occurred in Borno and parts of Bauchi State.

The floods led to the death of many people and destruction of properties.

Akpabio, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, condoled with the governments of both states.

He said in the statement, “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, properties, and livelihoods due to this unprecedented natural disaster. We pray for the souls of the departed and offer our support to those struggling to cope with the aftermath.

“We commend the efforts of the federal government, Borno and Bauchi state governments, the emergency actors, and humanitarian organisations working tirelessly to provide relief and assistance to the affected communities.”

Senate Minority Leader, Moro, on behalf of the Senate Minority Caucus, also sympathised with the governments and people of Bauchi, Borno and other states of the federation ravaged by floods.

Moro, in a statement, expressed condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and properties, and identified with the governments of the affected states.

The senator called on the federal government and relevant government agencies to take urgent steps to evacuate those trapped and also ensure conducive environment for those displaced and in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

PANDEF Urges FG to Take Action

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) appealed to President Bola Tinubu to direct relevant government agencies to take immediate and decisive steps to protect coastal states of the country.

PANDEF’s National Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mulade, in a statement, said the coastal states were already threatened by the flooding coming from Rivers Niger and Benue and the spate of sea water rise from the Atlantic Ocean.

Mulade said the predicted disaster posed an existential threat to the lives, properties, and livelihoods of millions of Nigerians living in the vulnerable areas, including Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Delta and Edo states.

The statement said, “We, therefore, appeal to Mr. President to take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of the double-ended flooding. The president should order the reinforcing and upgrading of flood defences and embankments.

“There is the need to carry out evacuation of people living in high-risk areas, rapid deployment of emergency relief materials and aid.

“We need a comprehensive support for affected communities, including rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts and urgent construction of shelters on higher grounds to provide safe temporary housing for displaced persons.”

CDS Mourns, Commiserates with Victims

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, also expressed sympathy and commiserated with the government and good people of Borno State over the devastating floods that ravaged several communities and paralysed economic activities in the state.

A statement by Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.Gen. Tukur Gusau, said the CDS was saddened to learn of the loss of lives, destruction of property, and the displacement of thousands of citizens as a result of the flood from Alo Dam.

“On behalf of the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Chief of Defence Staff wishes to convey heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, and to the government and people of Borno State at this difficult time,” he said.

Musa also assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria would work closely with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant authorities to provide relief and support to the affected communities.

He directed the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, to offer all necessary assistance to victims, stating that the AFN stands in solidarity with the people of the state and will ensure all affected communities are evacuated to safety.

The CDS also pledged to support the ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

The statement said the CDS remained committed to the efforts of both the federal and Borno State governments to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the tragic event.

Marwa Commiserates with Zulum, Others

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) expressed his condolences to the government and people of Borno State over the flood disaster.

Marwa, a former military governor of the old Borno State, in his condolence message to Zulum, empathised with him, the Shehu of Borno, His Highness Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanem, victims and residents of the state over the natural disaster.

The NDLEA chairman stated, “I will like to assure Governor Zulum, the Shehu of Borno, the affectees and, indeed, the good people of Borno State that they are not alone at this difficult time. “Our prayers and sympathies are with them as we continue to pray that the flood will recede quickly and the people will return to their daily life and activities.”

Marwa expressed respect for officials of the federal and state emergency agencies, non-governmental organisations, and well spirited individuals who were providing support, relief and rescue efforts on the ground in the affected communities.

IGP Directs CP, AIG to Support Victims

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, directed the Borno State Commissioner of Police and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 15, Maiduguri, to harness their resources to support the government and other relevant Ministries, departments and Agencies (MDAs) to restore stability to the affected areas within Borno State.

Egbetokun sympathised with the government and good people of the state over the loss of lives and property to the devastating flood that occurred in the state on Monday, September 9.

A statement by Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP prayed that the people find solace in these hard times.

Badaru, Matawalle Commiserate with Zulum, Victims

Ministers of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, and Dr. Bello Matawalle, extended their sympathies to Zulum and the people of the state over the floods that engulfed parts of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Badaru said the floods had caused significant damage to property and displaced many residents, adding to the challenges already faced by the state.

Abubakar said in a statement by the Ministry of Defence, “My heartfelt sympathy goes to the people and government of Borno State at this trying period that flood has wreaked havoc in the state caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

“I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate flooding in Maiduguri, which has displaced families and caused untold hardship to the people of this great city. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

Badaru applauded Zulum for the quick response and decisive actions taken to alleviate the suffering of the affected residents.

The resilience of the Borno people in the face of adversity, he said, was remarkable, and “I have no doubt that under Governor Zulum’s leadership, Maiduguri will recover swiftly from this disaster.”

Matawalle said Nigeria’s plan to provide strategic sealift capacity to the African Union Commission was a demonstration of Nigeria’s military capabilities.

Matawalle added, “The move has further demonstrated Nigeria’s capabilities and capacity to contribute significantly to the movement of military equipment, heavy hardware, relief materials, and troops within the continent and beyond.”

Spare No Effort in Tackling All Humanitarian Crisis, APC Tells Borno, FG

The All Progressives Congress (APC) urged all agencies of Borno State and the federal governments to spare no effort in tackling all humanitarian challenges occasioned by the flooding.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement, commiserated with the government and people of Borno State, especially those who have been displaced or have lost their means of livelihood as a result of the flooding caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam.

APC said, “We are deeply saddened by the pain and suffering that this unprecedented flooding has brought upon our people in Maiduguri and its environs, with the destruction of homes, farmlands, businesses, public buildings, and even the palace of the Shehu of Borno.

“As directed by President Bola Tinubu, the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has visited Maiduguri to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the tragic incident and has further directed federal government emergency services to support the State government to immediately evacuate affected residents to safety, and provide all necessary assistance to them.

“We urge all agencies of Borno state and Federal governments to spare no effort in tackling all humanitarian challenges occasioned by this disaster.”

NEMA Deploys More Resources to Rescue Victims

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) deployed additional search and rescue personnel and facilities to strengthen the ongoing rescue of Maiduguri residents that were trapped in their homes by the devastating flood.

In addition to the search and rescue operation, the agency through a rapid assessment of the situation, warned against the likelihood of a water-borne epidemic that might result from flood contamination of household water.

As a result of this, the Agency has been providing safe clean water by using its water tanker, to the temporary shelter provided for the displaced residents.

From the onset of the flooding that started last weekend from the heavy rains in the city and the subsequent deluge from the overflowing of Alau dam, the agency, through its North-east zonal office, had been working together with the Borno State Emergency Management Agency and other stakeholders in conducting search and rescue, as well as carrying out rapid assessment for appropriate assistance to the impacted persons.