New Rotary President Restates Commitment to Humanity Services

Ayodeji Ake

Newly installed 17th Rotary Club Oto-Ijanikin Central President, Mayegun Olawale, has restated his commitment to service to humanity, especially health.

Speaking with the journalist at the investiture ceremony in Lagos, the vibrant president expressed enthusiasm about his installation as president and said it is a better and bigger way to add value.

He said: “I am excited about being installed as rotary president. Rotary itself talks about community development by enhancing services to the less privileged.

“I am not new to rotary. I have paid my dues and this time is to contribute my quota towards development. During my tenure, I have brought positivity and added value. I have been adding value to my previous posts and believe being elected president means I can do more.”

Reminiscing on his contributions to community development when he was the President of Rotaract, Olawale said he prioritised health.

“When I was the President of Rotaract, as a student, I presented a wheel chair to someone who can’t walk, for the less privileged and also donated medical items to health care centres,” he said.

When asked what he wished to be remembered for after his tenure he said: “After my tenure, I want to be remembered for transparency and accountability.”