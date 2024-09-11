MTN’s Commitment to Harnessing Africa’s Potential through its 

Sustainability Strategy, Ambition 2025

Operating in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East, MTN, an ICT and Telecommunications giant, through its Ambition 2025 seeks to be the ‘leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress’ by bridging the digital and financial divide, furthering inclusion and advancing the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through their core business activities and their support to governments, communities and customers. Chiemelie Ezeobi, who was part of the 20 Media Innovation Programme fellows that recently toured the MTN headquarters in South Africa writes that beyond that, its Sustainability Strategy of ‘doing for tomorrow, today’ is premised on ensuring an interconnected life for all

The group made this disclosure when the third cohort of the Media Innovation Programme (MIP-3) recently visited the MTN headquarters in South Africa as part of their one week study tour with School of Media and Communication Director Professional Education, Pan Atlantic University, Chief Isaac-Ogugua Ezechukwu; Funso Aina, Senior Manager, External Relations at MTN Nigeria; Public Relations Manager MTN Nigeria, Dr. Lakinbofa Goodluck; and Samsideen Akano, SMC Marketing and Coordination.

The MTN-sponsored MIP, a six month-long intensive training, was birthed three years ago to foster innovation and development, as well as to transform and empower media practitioners to take advantage of technology and innovation to do their jobs better and tell stories that needed to be told.

MTN’s Sustainability Strategy: Doing for Tomorrow, Today

Speaking on MTN’s Sustainability Strategy, Marina Madale, MTN Group Executive on Sustainability & Shared Value, said it is premised on “Doing for Tomorrow, Today”, with the core of their belief being that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

According to her, part of this strategy include “doing for the planet: road to Net Zero” where MTN is delivering its commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2040, 10 years earlier than sector pathway.

“We are also ‘Doing for People: Driving inclusion growth across our markets’; ’Doing for people: contribution through ICT at the MTN Skills Academy’; and ‘Doing it right: Managing key risks and proactive online safety’.”

She said: “We recognise that there has never been a more critical time for businesses to think deeply about the role they play in society.

“MTN is committed to harnessing Africa’s potential and supporting her progress by unlocking the full benefits and potential of the digital world. Our business strategy – Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress – aims to accelerate growth by building the largest and most valuable platform businesses and drive industry leading connectivity operations.

“Our sustainability vision seeks to create shared value for our stakeholders through responsible environmental, social and governance practices & solutions. Our approach goes beyond traditional ESG to unlock broader socio-economic value across the African continent to the benefits of its people.

“We recognise that our markets need nuanced sustainability solutions and practices to establish a balance between long-term sustainability goals and the urgent need for employment, poverty reduction and eradication, and growth & development.

“Therefore, We believe in playing our part in Africa’s transformation to improve people’s quality of life and dignity and stimulate growth that is economically empowering and environmentally sustainable.”

In “Doing it right”, she said they are committed partners to stakeholders to create and protect value; in “Doing for planet”, they are committed to protecting our planet and achieving net zero emissions by 2040; in “Doing for people”, they are committed to driving digital and financial inclusion and diverse society and finally, in “Doing for growth”, they are committed to boosting inclusive economic growth on the continent.

Ambition 2025: Framing Strategic Priorities

Also speaking on “Ambition 2025: Framing our Strategic Priorities”, Ethesen Malik, said at the company, “ they believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life, which is why they are leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”

Thus, such strategic priorities include building the largest and most valuable platforms; driving industry-leading connectivity operations; creating shared value; and accelerating portfolio transformation.

All these has vitally enabled them to ensure leading customer experience; value-based capital allocation; Environment, Social Governance (ESG) at the core; and technology platforms second to none.

He said: “Our Ambition 2025 Strategy is focused on driving growth through building the largest and most valuable platform business with a clear focus on Africa. To this extent, we are reinventing ourselves for a sustainable future to the benefit of our customers.

This ambition further bridges the digital and financial divide, furthering inclusion and advancing the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through their core business activities and their support to governments, communities and customers.

An MIP Fellow’s Perspective

Sharing his opinion on MTN’s sustainability strategy Nifemi Oguntoye, Deputy Head of Presentation, TVC Communications and President, MIP-3 Cohort, said the thought-provoking session shed light among other things on MTN’s innovative initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and transitioning to renewable energy sources, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

He said: “What resonated with me was MTN’s unwavering commitment to eco-responsibility and its ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2040, a full decade ahead of the sector’s projected pathway.

“ This bold target demonstrates MTN’s dedication to leading by example and making a tangible impact on the environment. The session was truly eye-opening, and I left with a deeper appreciation for MTN’s pioneering efforts in sustainability and ESG.”

