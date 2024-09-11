Fubara Reassures Rivers People  of Impactful Projects

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara has reassured the people of the state of his administration’s determination to deliver critical infrastructure that will have direct impact on them.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance yesterday shortly after inspecting the ongoing road projects in Opobo/Nkoro and Bori in Khana Local Government Areas.

The governor, who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, and Commissioner for Special Projects, Dr Roland Obed-Whyte, expressed satis-faction with the jobs done on the various projects visited.

He noted that the road from Kalaibiama to Epellema is to link Epellema which in the past was only accessible through water, adding that the road will bring development and address the challenges of boat mishaps along the route.

“The first one we visited was the road in my place Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area. It is a project that we strongly believe that will link two communities together. We have a community called Epellema that we normally access through the river. So we thought it wise that embarking on a project that will connect Epellema to Kalaibiama will bring development and also help in saving lives of our people as a result of boat mishaps.”

Governor Fubara, who was received at the sites in Opobo by the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Jaja, and Senator John Mbata, stated that with the extent of work already done on the ring road, he is certain that the project will be delivered in the next three months.

He also reiterated commitment to restore Bori to its original cosmopolitan city status as conceived by the founding fathers of Rivers State, assuring completion of the 13.3 kilometers internal roads which cut across several streets in the town.

“We are in Bori now as we have been here before if you could recall when this project was stalled. We spoke to the contractor and gave him a matching order and thereafter he came back to site. We are here to see what is going on and I strongly believe that he has really done as we expected.

“It is an old city and part of our agenda is to rebuild and ensure that those original cities and ideals as planned by our founding fathers of Rivers State are brought back. I just want to assure the good people of Ogoni that this project will be completed in a couple of months and we will be here to commission it.”

He emphasised that his administration is focused on things that will touch the lives of the people, stressing that he will not limit development to roads alone, adding that hospital expansion project is ongoing and other developments that will attract businesses to create jobs.