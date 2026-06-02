Okon Bags PSIN Award for Transformational Leadership

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Administrator/Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Imeh Okon has been honoured with the prestigious “Pillar of Struggle” Award by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), PSIN Unit, in recognition of her transformational leadership and unwavering commitment to staff welfare.

The was award was presented as part of activities marking the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration.

It highlights Okon’s impactful leadership and her contributions to repositioning the Institute since assuming office on September 1, 2025. The ASCSN commended her for fostering a conducive work environment and implementing policies that have enhanced staff productivity and strengthened institutional growth.

In her message, Okon congratulated staff of the Institute and acknowledged their critical role in driving its achievements.

She described workers as “the beacon and fulcrum of productivity, progress, innovation, creativity, and prosperity,” stressing the importance of a dedicated workforce in achieving sustainable national development.