Foundation Pays WAEC Fees of 46 Inmates, Distributes Books in One Year



Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A non governmental organisation, De Real Life International Foundation (DERLIF) has revealed that it paid WAEC fees of 46 inmates and also distributed customised books in correctional centres in the Niger Delta region in the past one year

The Convener of the Podium and National Coordinator of (DERLIF), Amb. Felix Akpoi disclosed this in Abuja at the 2nd edition of the Podium for Social Justice National Annual Conference, 2024 organised DERLIF

He lamented that most people who went to correctional centres in Nigeria came out worse than what they were before going to prison.

The Convener noted that the idea behind having this conversation was to identify some of the challenges of social justice and also proffer solutions.

Akpoi revealed that the organisation has implemented empowerment programmes for inmates that have served their prison terms.

He added that DERLIF also engaged several lawyers to ensure some of the inmates have legal representation in court during court sitting.

Akpoi states: “We paid WAEC fees of 46 inmates in one year. We have done customised books for inmates in the Niger Delta region. We carried out aenia operation on five inmates at Port Harcourt prison.”

Delivering his keynote remarks, a former governorship Aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Samuel Kyarshik said women and marginalised groups face significant barriers to accessing essential services.

He noted that the legal system often lacks the capacity or will to protect the rights of all citizens adequately.

Kyarshik was of the opinion that despite being rich in oil resources, the Niger Delta suffers from severe underdevelopment and environmental degradation, adding that the lack of economic justice, where resource wealth does not benefit local communities, has led to conflict, militancy, and insecurity.

He emphasised that the #EndSARS protests against police brutality highlighted systemic injustices, saying the movement was a response to abuses of power and a call for comprehensive reforms.

Kyarshik, therefore, recommended that laws should be enacted to ensure fair access to resources and opportunities for all citizens.

He said there was a need to establish stronger legal frameworks to protect the rights of marginalised communities and also develop policies that focus on reducing poverty and inequality.