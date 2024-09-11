Edun, Rewane, Others to Headline Access Bank Customers’ Forum

Nume Ekeghe

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Director General of the Federal Budget Office, Dr. Tanimu Yakubu, and the Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, along with other industry experts, are set to engage in a discourse at Access Bank’s upcoming Corporate Customers Forum 2024.

The bank, in a statement, announced that the event will take place in Lagos, focusing on the theme, “Nigeria’s Economic Rebirth: Hopes and Implications.”

GMD/ CEO of Access Bank, Rosevelt Ogbonna: “We are excited to host the Access Bank Corporate Customers Forum 2024, which promises to be a milestone event for our partners, clients, and the broader business community.”

“In a world of constant change, it is vital that we come together to share insights, challenge assumptions, and explore new opportunities. Our theme, “Nigeria’s Economic rebirth: Hopes and implications”, reflects our commitment to not only adapting to change but also leading it.

“The forum will feature the Honorable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Managing Director, Financial Derivatives company, Bismarck Rewane, Director General, Federal Budget office, Dr. Tanimu Yakubu and a distinguished lineup of speakers, renowned industry experts, thought leaders, and senior executives from Access Bank. Attendees should expect engaging panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking opportunities designed to inspire dialogue and collaboration.”