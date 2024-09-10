Femi Odugbemi Joins The Academy’s International Engagement Committee

Vanessa Obioha

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently invited Nigerian filmmaker and creative entrepreneur Femi Odugbemi to serve on the International Engagement Committee.

The Committee is responsible for promoting connections between the Academy Awards and the global film industry. As a member of the committee, Odugbemi will play a role in shaping the Academy’s global engagement strategy through the membership process, the Academy governance and impact programs.

“Your insights and support will be very helpful with these efforts,” reads the invitation letter signed by the Governor, International Engagement Committee Chair, Peter Devlin.

A prolific filmmaker, Odugbemi is one of the prominent voices in the creative industry, particularly in film and TV. His works include the award-winning TV series ‘Battleground’ as well as ‘Covenant.’ He is also the executive director and co-founder of the i-Represent International Documentary Film Festival (iREP). He is also a voting member of the Academy Awards.

Odugbemi’s tenure with the committee will last for a year, ending June 30, 2025.