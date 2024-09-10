Experts Advocate Sustained Oil, Gas Production with Emissions-cutting Measures

Peter Uzoho

Some energy experts and top officials of critical entities in Nigeria’s economy have called for application of best sustainable practices in the exploration, production and utilisation of oil and gas products in the country in order to save the environment from emissions.

The experts made the submissions at a webinar titled, “Transitioning Away from Emissions, Not Oil and Gas,” which was organized by the Nigerian Institution of Petroleum Engineers (NiPeTE) in collaboration with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Professional Practice Group (LCCI PPG).

Highlighting the role of oil and gas in global emissions and possible solutions, a former Executive Commissioner in charge of Development and Production, at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Dr Nuhu Habib, noted that while oil and gas production contributes to emissions, it was not the largest source of global greenhouse gases.

Habib opined that oil and gas would remain key drivers of the global economy for at least the next 50 years.

He pointed out that oil and gas account for only about 15 per cent of industrial emissions, emphasizing that the real challenge lies in addressing the broader industrial activities that contribute to greenhouse gases.

In his remarks, President and Chairman of Council, LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, highlighted the significant emissions from gas flaring and other petroleum activities in Nigeria, which exacerbate climate change and affect public health.

He called for innovative approaches to decarbonize the economy while maintaining the growth and stability provided by oil and gas resources.

Idahosa noted that the oil and gas sector was vital to Nigeria’s economy, accounting for about 90 per cent of export revenues and approximately 60 per cent of government revenue.

In her contribution, the National Chairman of NiPeTE, Prisca Kanebi, emphasized the importance of balancing global greenhouse gas reduction goals with Nigeria’s development needs.

In his remarks, Planning and Commercial Senior Officer, Gas and Power Investment Services, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Dr Mohammed Malami, called for the strategic integration of low-carbon technologies and improved operational efficiency to reduce emissions without eliminating oil and gas entirely.