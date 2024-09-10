Akeredolu, Opara Underscore Role of Technology in Empowering Young Girls

Former First Lady of Ondo state and Founder of Bemore Foundation, Dr Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and the Vice Chancellor of Dominican University, Ibadan, Professor Jacinta Opara have underscored the important role of technology in empowering young girls.

The duo made their submissions while delivering remarks at the closing ceremony of Bemore Summer Bootcamp in Ibadan, Oyo state earlier today.

Speaking, the Dominican University VC who also doubled as the Chairman of the occasion praised the former First Lady for the ideation of the bootcamp noting that her impact will be felt for generations to come.

Jacinta went further to say: “This bootcamp has been more than just a series of sessions and activities. It has been a journey—a journey of self-discovery, learning and growth. The Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation is Africa’s largest STEM+E (Science, Technology. Engineering, Mathematics and Entrepreneurship) project. The skills acquired here, whether in ICT, renewable energy, science, leadership, or personal development, are invaluable tools that will serve these girls throughout their lives.”

In her remarks, Dr Betty Akeredolu encouraged the graduands to make good use of the tools they have been given and not sell them.

She said, “You have been equipped with tools namely a brand new laptop and a solar home system to facilitate the change process in any area of your choosing, DON’T SELL THEM!. I will be heartbroken if you do! Make good use of them to make your life better. The curriculum of BEMORE bootcamp is designed to make you an income earner as soon as you step out of the camp. SEIZE THE MOMENT!.”