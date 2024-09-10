Adebayo Decries Invasion of SERAP’s Office by DSS

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has added his voice to the growing list of Nigerians condemning Monday’s invasion of the office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The invasion, according to SERAP, followed its call on President Bola Tinubu to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to immediately reverse the apparently illegal and unconstitutional increase in the pump price of petrol and to ensure the prompt and thorough investigation of alleged corruption and mismanagement in the NNPCL.

In a statement issued by the organisation’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, “A tall, large, dark-skinned woman entered our office, accompanied by a slim, dark-skinned man. Other officers were sighted in two unmarked vehicles stationed outside our office. The officers who interrogated our office requested to see our directors. The invasion of SERAP’s office and the harassment and intimidation of our staff members is a brutal assault on the entire human rights community in the country.”

In his official X handle (formally twitter) @Pres-Adebayo, the SDP chieftain said Nigeria cannot return to the days of former head of state, General Sani Abacha, era and make it a new doctrine even as he demanded an explanation from the government for such invasion.

Adebayo wrote: “I am for law enforcement and the rule of law as a matter of instinct. The invasion of the offices of @SERAPNigeria by agents of the @OfficialDSSNG under the administration of @officialABAT calls for immediate and clear explanation. What would Abacha do cannot be the new doctrine!”

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), also added his voice: “We condemn the invasion of SERAP’s office. The Tinubu government must urgently fish out the officers who carried out the invasion of SERAP’s office in the name of the government. Anyone found to be responsible for the invasion must be prosecuted. The government must allow human rights defenders to freely carry out their work, consistent with the Nigerian Constitution.”

Also, prominent lawyer and human rights advocate, Senator Shehu Sani, said the invasion of SERAP’s office was concerning.

On his official X handle, @ShehuSani, he wrote: “The reported invasion of SERAP’s office is concerning. Security agencies must respect the fundamental rights of the organisation, its officials and members as guaranteed by the constitution of the country.”