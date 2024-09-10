300 Unemployed Youth Graduates from Foundation’s Skill Hub

Oluchi Chibuzor

Ishk Tolaram Foundation, as part of demonstrating its commitment to advancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Nigeria has graduated 300 unemployed youth from its skill hub programme.

Speaking at its annual vocational skilling graduation and conference in Lagos, Programme Director at Ishk Tolaram Foundation, Oje Ivagba, commended the tenacity of the 300 graduates for participating in the programme.

For her, the conference with the theme, “Advancing TVET in Nigeria: Standardisation, Curriculum Development, and Certification,” stressed the need to align TVET programs with industry demands and global standards.

Ivagba noted that Ishk Tolaram Foundation would continue to call for continued collaboration in ensuring a lasting impact on vocational education in Nigeria.

“This event shows our organization’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Nigeria through skills development and health interventions. We celebrate the tenacity of over 300 youth who transitioned from unemployment to meaningful employment after completing the Foundation’s vocational skills training program.”

“The conference also celebrated the graduation of over 300 youths from the Ishk Skills Hub, who completed training in various vocational skills. Thirty-one outstanding graduates received the Ishk Award for Excellence, recognizing their exceptional dedication and skills application throughout the program,” Ivagba stated.

The event featured representatives of Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.