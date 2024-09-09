Tinubu’s China Visit: REA Says It Got Commitment for World Class Mini-grid Simulation Centre

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has said it received a commitment for the establishment of a world-class mini-grid simulation and technical standardisation centre in Nigeria during President Bola Tinubu‘s visit to China.

A statement by the organisation stressed that the planned facility will feature advanced simulation laboratories equipped with cutting-edge simulation technologies which are able to replicate a wide range of environmental conditions.



“As a significant outcome of the presidential visit to China, the Federal Republic of Nigeria has secured a commitment for the establishment of a world-class mini-grid simulation and technical standardization Centre.

“This landmark opportunity, finalised during the official visit, is a pivotal step in advancing Nigeria’s renewable energy sector, ensuring standardisation of all Rural Electrification Agency (REA) projects across the country,” the agency stated.



It quoted the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, as emphasising the strategic importance of the standardisation of all REA projects and its role in safeguarding Nigeria’s ambitions for value chain localisation.



“This Centre is not just about efficient deployment of REA projects, it’s about protecting our investment in the renewable energy sector by enhancing the quality and specification of renewable equipment deployed across the country.” the minister stated.

According to the REA, this will bolster Nigeria’s position as a leader in the African renewable energy market and facilitate the export of locally manufactured technologies. It will also serve as a research and development hub for research and development, fostering innovation in renewable energy technologies, it said.

This simulation centre, it said, is a cornerstone of Nigeria’s broader industrialisation agenda, reducing reliance on imports, enhancing domestic capacity, and positioning the country as a competitive player in the global renewable energy market.



Moreover, it will play a crucial role in safeguarding Nigeria’s value chain localisation ambitions.

“This agreement is one of the key outcomes of Mr. President’s visit to China, underscoring the importance of strategic partnerships in driving Nigeria’s energy transition and economic growth.



“The honourable minister echoed Mr. President’s sentiments, highlighting how this collaboration aligns with Nigeria’s broader goals of industrialisation, energy security, and climate resilience,” the REA statement explained.