Military, Other Consumers Owing Eko Disco N144bn, Says BPE

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Contrary to earlier reports, the aggregate outstanding debt owed by consumers of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC), including Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the military is N144 billion, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has said.

The BPE disclosed that out of the amount, the MDAs, as well as the military, owe N42 billion.

In a statement, the BPE said the clarification became necessary in view of earlier reports that the MDAs, including the army, police, and other government agencies, were owing N144 billion and had refused to pay.

“It would be recalled that during a recent oversight visit by members of the House of Representatives Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation, led by its Chairman, Hon. Hamisu Chidari Ibrahim, the Acting Managing Director of the EKEDC, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh, had informed the members amongst other constraints, about the legacy debts owed the company by MDAs,” the statement said.