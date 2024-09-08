Zamfara Launches 200-bed Hospital Construction in Talata Mafara, Procures Advanced Medical Equipment

Governor Dauda Lawal has restated his administration’s dedication to investing in the health sector of Zamfara State, recognizing the vital role that general hospitals play in the healthcare delivery system.

Expressing concern about what he described as neglect of of Talatan Mafara General Hospital and highlighting lack of essential medical equipment and poor infrastructure, Governor Dauda Lawal commissioned the reconstruction and equipping of 200-bed capacity at the hospital.

A statement on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that a former Governor of old Sokoto State, Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim, was special guest of honour at the ceremony.

Lawal lamented that previous governments in the state neglected the healthcare sector, prompting his administration to embark on a process of revamping it.

He said, “by the will of Allah, I am here today to fulfill the promise I made a few months ago when I visited this hospital and the state University.

“Considering the sorry state of this health facility, I pledged to undertake its total reconstruction to provide a befitting general hospital for an expanding commercial town like Talata Mafara.

“Our administration has prioritized the revitalization of decaying infrastructure as a critical pillar of our transformational agenda.

“We have deliberately placed education and healthcare at the forefront, recognizing their central roles in societal development.

“This hospital is just one of many facilities being constructed to provide a conducive environment for delivering quality healthcare services.

“Our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in the health sector, with a clear understanding of the crucial role that general hospitals play in the healthcare delivery system.

“They serve as the vital link between primary healthcare facilities and tertiary institutions.

“The project we are flagging off today involves the construction of a 200-bed capacity hospital and providing modern equipment to improve service delivery to the people.

“It includes the construction of the following facilities: reception and waiting rooms, records and accounts section, paediatrics ward, male medical ward, male surgical ward, laboratory, theatre, dental lab, pharmacy, female surgical ward, female medical ward, ENT department, two labour rooms with an in-charge office.

“The other facilities also include treatment room, nurse’s station, CMD office with a secretary’s office, dentists’ office, female changing room, five consulting rooms, ICU, X-ray unit, preparation room, recovery room, pharmacy, mammogram unit, Accident & Emergency (A&E) unit, doctor’s on-call room, antenatal ward, restaurant with kitchen, two two-bed wards, and a matron’s office.

“It will be completed within six months.”

In his address, Abdulkarim commended Governor Dauda Lawal for making the healthcare sector one of his administration’s priorities.

“I was amazed when the governor told me that all advanced equipment had already been procured for the general hospital and this is laudable,” Abdulkarimn said.