We craft fashion products that are both timeless and versatile – Remi Adeyinka

With over 10 years of excellence and true mastery of the fashion scene, Remi Adeyinka isn’t holding back on leaving an indelible mark in the world of fashion. His works spans across different offerings, styles and designs. Leading the Creative Direction at Rayk Collections and Urbanfit Africa, Remi has relentlessly promoted African cultural heritage through his works without overlooking the offerings of today’s present style and customers taste.

“Simple is the best” is what he advocates and this saying resonates deeply with his brands and guides their design process. Remi expresses further that, “By focusing on the essentials, we craft fashion products that are both timeless and versatile, offering our customers the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Our dedication to quality means that our customers can trust that they are investing in pieces that will stand the test of time, both in durability and style.”

At this year’s, Who’s Next Paris, Remi is bringing his creativity to a new European audience comprising of a mix of young and old fashion lovers who would be taken on an exploration of original African fabrics projected by its designs, attention to details and promoting a cultural heritage. The collection that would be showcased is themed, EkHEN and options in the collection details a marination of contemporary style with traditional African beauty making a statement that is both modern and cultural.

One thing about Remi is his devotion to his craft and a commitment towards upholding the true originality of his products without compromise.