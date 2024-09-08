2024’s Must-Listen Albums

As the last quarter of 2024 approaches, Vanessa Obioha and Iyke Bede review the albums that have stood out so far through the unique perspectives and distinctive personalities of the artistes, drawing a global audience to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

‘Born in the Wild’ by Tems

Tems’ debut studio album, ‘Born in the Wild,’ hits all the right notes with a huge dose of soulfulness in sound, style, and attitude. The highly anticipated project shattered Spotify records, becoming the biggest streaming day for a female Nigerian artiste with 8.028 million streams, and has racked up over 278 million streams overall. Featuring collaborations with Asake and J. Cole, it showcases Tems’ journey and growth, solidifying her standing as a powerhouse in the industry.

‘The Year I Turned 21’ by Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr keeps up her winning streak with her second studio album, ‘The Year I Turned 21’. Released on May 30, 2024, this 15-track sound buffet smashed Spotify records, boasting over 500 million streams. With a mix of Nigerian talents like Asake and Seyi Vibez and international stars like Rauw Alejandro and Anitta, Ayra’s introspective lyrics and catchy beats have resonated widely, fuelling viral moments across social media.

‘RnB’ by Ruger and BNXN

A surprise collaboration that caught everyone off guard, ‘RnB’ by Ruger and BNXN combines water and fire, resulting in over 62 million streams on Spotify. Their joint project and the hit single ‘POE’ have sparked online conversations and secured a firm spot in Nigeria’s music scene.

‘HEIS’ by Rema

Rema’s transformation is complete—he’s fully in his ‘bad boy’ era with his sophomore album ‘HEIS’. Gone are the days of his boy-next-door image; now he’s sporting a gothic-themed rollout that’s grabbed attention and amassed 89 million streams since its July 10 release. Featuring Shallipopi and Odumodublvck, the album showcases Rema’s creative evolution and further expands his international appeal.

‘Shakespopi’ by Shallipopi

The new kid on the block, Shallipopi, brings his unique style to ‘Shakespopi’, released on April 11, 2024. With just 24 minutes of playtime, this album packs a punch, with radio hits and street anthems that continue to earn widespread play, cementing its cultural impact.

‘TZA’ by Kizz Daniel

‘TZA’ isn’t technically an album, but Kizz Daniel’s four-track EP is a certified hit factory. Released on March 11, 2024, each song blends afrobeats, afro-pop, and highlife, continuing his run of no-skip bangers. The EP has gained significant international airplay, proving yet again that Kizz Daniel doesn’t make bad music.

‘Jiggy Forever’ by Young Jonn

Young Jonn proves he’s more than just a producer with ‘Jiggy Forever,’ securing over 126 million Spotify streams. The album’s breakout single ‘Big Big Things,’ featuring Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez, became a summer staple on TikTok and in clubs. Collaborations with Sean Paul, Don Jazzy, and others further elevate this body of work.

‘The Entertainer: D’Sequel’ by D’banj

D’banj is back with ‘The Entertainer: D’Sequel,’ a nod to his 2008 classic, complete with a movie-styled trailer. Released on August 9, 2024, and featuring big names like Awilo, Wyclef Jean, and Youssou N’Dour, the album blends afrobeats with global sounds, reasserting D’banj’s influence on the music scene.

‘Stubborn’ by Victony

‘Stubborn’ by Victony pairs genres and youthful flair, with songs like ‘Ba$tard,’ ‘Don’t Be Silly,’ and ‘Risk’ delivering both viral moments and an edge that feels timeless. With over 61 million streams since June, this album is where eclecticism truly thrives.

‘Water & Garri’ (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) by Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage’s ‘Water & Garri’ soundtrack has a life of its own, steering clear of the monotony that threatened to overshadow Eastside, the movie’s setting. Though its commercial performance isn’t her biggest, the album showcases a different, grittier side of Tiwa, marking her growth beyond the mainstream.

‘Adedamola’ by Fireboy DML

His self-titled album, one of the most recent releases of 2024, highlights his artistic evolution, blending afrobeats, R&B, and soul. Preceded by the single ‘Everyday,’ a groovy afrobeats track celebrating love, the album is gaining momentum and shows promise with collaborators like Lagbaja, Jon Batiste, Seun Kuti, Lojay, and DJ Spinall.