Super Eagles Target AFCON 2025 Qualifier Strong Start

After a silver medal finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in march, soccer crazy Nigerians had expected that the Super Eagles would build on their splendid performance in Cote d’Ivoire in their subsequent World Cup qualifier matches, it however was not to be as the three-time African champions forced South Africa to a 1-1 draw on home soil and lost 2-1 to Benin four days later to dim their chances of hoisting the country’s flag at the 2026 Mundial. Ahead of tomorrow’s 2025 AFCON home game against Benin, Kunle Adewale wonders if the Super Eagles can start on a clean slate

With just three points from four games in the 2026 World Cup qualifier matches, the last two being a draw and a loss, culminating in erstwhile senior national team’s Coach, Finidi George, throwing in the towel, Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has since appointed its Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen and tasked to take charge of the team in an interim capacity after an unresolved contract issued made German Franco Labbadia to back out of the job.

The Super Eagles will be aiming to kick-off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a strong note when they welcome Benin to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo today.

It has been torrid months for Nigeria since their impressive performances at the 2023 AFCON earlier this year. Under the tutelage of Jose Peseiro, the three-time African champions reached the final but surrendered a one-goal lead to lose 2-1.

However, since the Super Eagles left that tournament, aside from Peseiro who left the team, the ability and mentality to win games has also left them.

Of the four games the Super Eagles played, they won one, lost two, and drew one. All these results were under Finidi George, who eventually quit the job in June.

However, after the NFF’s merry-go-round concerning a new coach, Victor Osimhen’s insubordination, and the purported appointment of Bruno Labbadia, interim coach, Eguavoen will be looking to return the Super Eagles to winning ways.

Indeed, it will be a return to Nigeria for Benin coach, Gernot Rohr, who was in charge of the Super Eagles between 2016 and 2021.

The Franco-German tactician knows the Super Eagles squad very well, and that could play into Benin’s favour.

On the other hand, Eguavoen was announced as the coach to see the Super Eagles through the next set of games after the comedy of errors from the NFF in their appointment of a new coach.

Eguavoen has already worked with most of the players before, so they won’t be strange to his tactics or his style of play.

The former Nigeria international will have the full complements of his squad for the fixture except for Osayi-Samuel who sustained an injury while on club duty. In his place Benjamin Tanimu was called up to replace him, while Terem Moffi remains a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL before the start of the season.

For Benin, Rohr will have the services of all his star players except Mohamed Tijani, who is currently struggling with a niggling injury.

The last time both countries played, Benin defeated Nigeria 2-1 at a neutral venue in Ivory Coast. The Super Eagles dominated the tie, but they lacked the cutting-edge in the final third. That signaled Nigeria’s first-ever loss to the Cheetas in six meetings.

Benin have lost just one of their last five games, and that was an away game to Senegal. On the other hand, Nigeria have won just one of their last five games.

Meanwhile, Eguavoen has declared that Super Eagles are raring to go for all six points available in this month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against their counterparts from Benin Republic and Rwanda.

“Our objective is clear: to pick the six points in both matches. The players know this, and are committed to accomplishing this. The matches will not be easy; no qualifying game can be taken for granted because all the teams want to play in the finals. However, we have spoken to the players and all of us are on the same page.

“Starting with the match against Benin Republic today, nobody is mentioning anything about revenge. Our goal is three points, and then we aim for another three points in Kigali on Tuesday that will put us in good stead for qualification.”

Eguavoen has a number of stalwarts who are truly determined to appease fans and enthusiasts for missing the two FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in June, from which poor results threaten the Eagles’ chances of reaching the 2026 finals.

AFCON’s Man-of-the-Competition William Ekong, also team captain, was overlooked for the ties against South Africa and Benin Republic as he was recovering from injury, but is back at the heart of the rearguard to lead the three-time African champions to hunt for points for another showpiece. Ekong scored three goals at the AFCON finals early in the year.

Reigning African Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen missed the two games in June, as defender Ola Aina and star forward Moses Simon due to injury. Osimhen just signed for Turkish giants Galatasaray and will be keen to impress his new employers, while banishing talks of his rustiness.

Simon is also eager to again dorn the green-white-green, just as Aina.

Ademola Lookman, who is the only African on the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or, will walk with a greater spring in his steps, and justifiably so. He scored three crucial goals for Nigeria at the AFCON, and his 17 goals and 11 assists steered Atalanta FC to the Europa Cup final, where his hat-trick did the damage on German club, Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, Benin Republic, forward Steve Mounié is convinced that the Cheetahs will be difficult opponents for Nigeria today in spite of Super Eagles being the bookmaker’s favourites to claim victory.

At the pre-match press conference yesterday, Mounié revealed the secret to Benin’s recent impressive form.

“With the spirit we have in the team now, we don’t give up,” the Augsburg forward said. “We will try to fight together on the pitch, and that will be important tomorrow.”

The 29-year-old striker added: “It doesn’t matter who scores or makes the assist, the most important thing tomorrow is to get a result.”

Today’s match will kick off at 5pm inside the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Super Eagles

Roll Call

Goalkeepers

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United)

Maduka Okoye (Udinese )

Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance)

Defenders

William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC)

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerb)

Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista )

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West

Brom)

Calvin Bassey (Fulham )

Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest)

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge)

Alhassan Yusuf (New England

Revolution)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC)

Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC)

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC)

Forwards

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan)

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla)

Victor Boniface (Leverkusen)

Moses Simon (FC Nantes)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Not’ham Forest)