Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League Excites Nasarawa Govt

The hosting of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League is a delight to the government of Nasarawa State.

For the second year running the women’s league is being hosted at the Lafia Sports Arena in Nasarawa State.

Hon. Jafaru Ango, Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development Nasarawa State reiterated that the Governor Abdullahi Sule led administration was determined to modify the Lafia Sports Arena, formerly known as Lafia City Hall, venue for the ongoing first phase of the women’s league

Ango made this known on Wednesday 4th September at the Palace of Andoma in Doma LGA, when he led some players, and officials participating in the NBBF Zenith Women’s Basketball League and Chairman Nasarawa State Basketball Association Ayuba Tijani to the royal father.

” It feels good to have a sports-loving Governor who has approved to remodel the City Hall and it will have Indoor games within, meanwhile around would house a Seven Aside Football Pitch, Swimming Pool and Hotel where players and athletes would stay to save transportation and cost”.

Nasarawa Amazons have lost their last three games having walked over Nigeria Army on Day-1 and falling to Kada Angels 53-47, Customs 68-30 and Royal Ace 97-57 only Yesterday.

On the other hand, Royal Ace won their last three games out of four (4) defeating Air Warriors 64-63, Plateau Rocks 44-53, Nasarawa Amazons 59-97 and losing to Nigeria Customs 69-55 on match day 1.

Another Match Day-4 encounter saw Air Warriors defeat Plateau Rocks 68-25. Plateau Rocks, like Nasarawa Amazons, are yet to win a game.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Customs remain the only team yet to taste a defeat, having defeated Newbies to the league, Titans 63-44 on Thursday.

Coach Emmanuel Mwarak of Nasarawa Amazons commended his Girls for recording their highest points so far;” My Girls gave their all and you can see that we have greatly improved from our last matches, these Girls are rookies but I greatly believe in them, and they will get better.”

The Andoma of Doma HRH. Alhaji. Ahmadu Onawo (OON), a veteran in the game, who received the delegation charged them to put in their best in the league because sports accommodate all.

“Basketball knows no tribe, sport preaches peace and that’s why we initiated the Andoma Unity Basketball tournament which the 5th edition was played last year,” he said.