Onyinyechi Mark Wins Nigeria’s First Paralympic Games Gold in Paris

Nigeria’s Onyinyechi Mark Friday afternoon won Nigeria’s first gold medal at the ongoing 2024 Paralympics Games in Paris, France.

Mark lifted a weight of 147kg to win gold. After the feat, she took a challenge and lifted 150kg to set a new world record, as well as in the women’s 61kg category of the para-powerlifting event of the Games.

On hand to celebrate the country’s first gold medal of the Games, Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, was overwhelmed with joy that at last the elusive gold was in the kitty.

“This is awesome! Onyinyechi Mark has done the country proud, winning our first gold medal here in Paris 2024. The whole country is celebrating you now on the social media for this feat. Well done. We are very proud of you,” observed Enoh shortly after the Nigerian para-powerlifter was presented with her gold medal.

Before the gold, Team Nigeria had earlier won a bronze and silver medal so far at the Games.

The bronze was in para-badminton, while another para-powerlifter narrowly missed the gold to earn a silver medal.

More medals are being expected later in the para-powerlifting events as more Nigerians with world records were yet to compete in their categories.