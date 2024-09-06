Filmhouse Group Celebrates Creative Excellence at FAME Week Africa 2024

At the ongoing FAME Week Africa 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa, Filmhouse Group is among the participants who will be celebrating the creativity, talent and innovation on the continent. The event which kicked off on September 1, pools African creatives, providing them with a platform to bring their ingrained talent, stories, and culture to the forefront through co-related events focusing on the major creative economies such as film, television, animation, music, fashion and entertainment technology.

For Filmhouse Group, Fame Week Africa is not just a showcase; it’s a celebration of everything that makes African film, music, and media extraordinary.

“Partnering with FAME Week Africa 2024 is a significant step in our journey to support and celebrate African talent” said Kene Okwuosa, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Filmhouse Group. “We are excited to contribute to this remarkable event and look forward to the opportunities it will bring for the continent’s creative industry.”

Filmhouse Group has been a key player in Nigeria’s and West Africa’s entertainment sector. The group is celebrated for its innovation in cinema, film distribution, and production.

Filmhouse Cinemas, one of the group’s subsidiaries, has redefined the movie-going experience with cutting-edge technology and exceptional comfort. Filmhouse has the largest chain of cinemas in Nigeria, with over 51 screens spread across 11 locations across West Africa.

While maintaining its leadership spot, earlier in 2024, Filmhouse Cinemas opened a new site at The Palms, Lekki in Lagos—Nigeria’s premier shopping mall—expanding its footprint and bringing its exceptional movie experience to more audiences.

As part of its commitment to improved customer experiences, Filmhouse is redeveloping its 3-screen cinema at Leisure Mall in Surulere, Lagos, to offer an enhanced 3D format. In line with this commitment, Filmhouse Cinemas is the first cinema brand in West Africa to introduce self-service machines, the Cube, MX4D, and IMAX, amongst many other firsts, further advancing the cinema experience.

FilmOne Entertainment and FilmOne Studios are Nigeria’s leading film distribution and production companies, also a significant part of The Filmhouse Group. They are recognized for redefining film distribution and production in West Africa, establishing itself with innovation and a diverse array of film offerings.