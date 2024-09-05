Dangote Emerges 2024 Most Valuable Brand

Dangote Industries Limited has emerged as Nigeria’s ‘Most Valuable Brand’ in 2024 Most Valuable Brand Awards, by securing an impressive aggregate score of 89.6 per cent on the brand strength measurement index (BSM) conducted by ‘Top 50 Brands Nigeria’, as part of its comprehensive 2024 top brands perception assessment.

At the media briefing to announce the 2024 Top 50 Brands Nigeria in Lagos, the organisers said Dangote Industries Limited has once again solidified its position as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand, marking the seventh consecutive year it has held this prestigious title.

“As a formidable force driving growth and transformation across Africa, it continues to set the pace, demonstrating the strength and potential of Nigerian home-grown brands on the global stage,” said the CEO, Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede.

Celebrating excellence and resilience of brands in Nigeria, Oluboyede said: “We are thrilled to present the 2024 edition of the rankings, an annual celebration of the most influential and valuable brands in the country. This year’s list is a testament to the resilience, innovation, and enduring relevance of brands that continue to shape Nigeria’s economy, particularly in challenging times.”

Dangote Industries is immediately followed by MTN Nigeria, which not only ranks second overall but also emerged as the Most Popular Brand in the country for the year, according to the Top-of-Mind (TOM) survey.