Chinese Wellness Firm Expands to Nigeria

Shenzhen Vigor Technology Group, a prominent Chinese wellness company, is expanding its footprint with its launch in Nigeria. Vigor said in a statement that under the leadership of Chairman Sun Xiao Long, it has built a strong reputation for its focus on health and well-being.

Founded in 1999 Vigor offers an extensive range of products across three main categories: health management, beauty management, and lifestyle management. The company boasts over 130 products, all based on traditional Chinese medicine, aimed at fostering a healthy and joyful lifestyle.

The company said that to enhance its reach, it has introduced sales network platform in Nigeria, designed to broaden its customer base and promote its vision of well-being.

“As part of this expansion, Vigor has rolled out various incentives for its marketers. These include cash prizes, all-expense-paid trips to Seychelles , China and car awards. These rewards are intended to drive engagement and spread the message of healthy living,” the company said.

“Vigor has also been recognised with Direct Selling Licence No 039 by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, positioning it as the 38th direct selling enterprise in the country.

Through this strategic sales approach and attractive incentives, Vigor aims to strengthen its presence in Africa and on a global scale,” it added.