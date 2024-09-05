At FOCAC, Tinubu Lauds $280bn Africa, China Economic Trade Partnership Growth

* Xi Jinping also lists 10 partnership action plans between China and Africa

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China

President Bola Tinubu has described the $280 billion Economic Trade Partnership growth between Africa and China as exponential.

Speaking Thursday at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China, the president underscored the value of the trade volume between the continent of Africa and China, saying it showed deep economic relationship and expanded integration.

The Nigerian leader told the Forum, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and other African leaders, that: “I think the flourishing Economic Partnership Trade between Africa and China has grown exponentially, reaching an estimated $280 billion.”

He highlighted China’s consistent demonstration of commitment to Africa, describing it as high level engagement that has yielded strategic agreement and shared vision of growth.

The ECOWAS chairman described the partnership as one built on mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference.

According to him, “At the heart of China -African relations is a foundation built on trust, mutual respect and the pursuit of common goals. As we look to the future, it is crucial that we maintain the momentum, peaceful dialogue, transparent business practices, diplomatic, conflict resolution remains at the forefront of our efforts.”

President Tinubu further informed the Forum, which had UN Secretary-General, António Guterres in attendance, that FOCAC as a platform has played crucial role in strengthening economic ties and reaffirming both partners commitment to mutual progress, despite global challenges facing the regions.

His words: “China has consistently demonstrated its commitment to Africa, not only through financial and developmental support, but also through cultural changes that bring our people closer and closer together.

“The establishment of the institute and Chinese cultural centres across Africa exemplifies the depth of our cultural function and shared learning.

“This impressive figures speak volumes about the extent of our economic relationship and expanding integration of our market. I say China’s Belt and Road Initiative align with the Africa’s own infrastructure goals under the African continental Free Trade Agreement.

“Our joint efforts reinforce the vision for a multipolar world, where diverse perspectives are embraced and cooperation is key to solving global challenges.”

The president affirmed that China’s Belt and Road Initiative align with the Africa’s own infrastructure goals under the African continental Free Trade Agreement.

He explained that the project offers a greater promise that further signifies the success of FOCAC and the broader partnership that reveals the importance of partnership in creating opportunities for success, people, development and shared prosperity.

President Tinubu emphasised the importance of continued cooperation in trade, investment and cultural exchange, despite global challenges.

“The establishment of the FOCAC platform has been pivotal in strengthening our economic ties and reaffirming our commitment to mutual progress, despite the global challenges we face, whether the economy or geographical, our partnership has stood firm, resolute and offering a powerful example of what can be achieved through respect for sovereignty and non interference, one of the highest highlights of this collaboration,” the Nigerian leader further said.

Earlier in his remarks, President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jingping, said China and Africa accounted for one-third of the world population.

He announced 10 partnership actions with Africa, saying his country would focus on the synergies to achieve modernization that will deepen China-Africa cooperation.

Xi Jinping listed the Partnership Action between China and Africa to include Partnerships for People-to-People Exchanges, the Partnership Action for Green Development, and the Partnership Action for Common Security.

Others include the Partnership Action for Mutual Learning among Civilizations, the Partnership Action for Trade Prosperity, the Partnership Action for Industrial Chain Cooperation, the Partnership Action for Development Cooperation, and the Partnership Action for Health.

Also included are the Partnership Action for Agriculture and Livelihoods, the Partnership Action for Connectivity and the Partnership Action for Connectivity.