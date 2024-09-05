Accion MfB Appoints Ruehmer New Board Chairman

Sunday Ehigiator

Accion Microfinance Bank has announced the appointment of Christian Ruehmer as its new Board Chairman, effective April 18, 2024. This strategic move strengthens the bank’s governance and risk management framework, positioning it for continued innovation and excellence in the microfinance sector.

According to a statement from the bank yesterday, Ruehmer, a globally recognized expert in risk management, investments, and treasury, brings over 25 years of experience shaping financial institutions in developing markets.

“As Board Chairman, Mr. Ruehmer will represent Accion Africa-Asia Investment Company on the Board of Accion MfB. His proven track record of building resilient and profitable organizations makes him ideal to guide Accion MfB’s strategic direction.

“His expertise in navigating complex risk landscapes, and his deep understanding of the financial industry, make him ideal to guide Accion MfB’s strategic direction and ensure its long-term sustainability.

“Mr Christian Ruehmer’s career includes significant roles in multinational financial institutions including Deutsche Bank and WestLB, where he served as Deputy Treasurer, Managing Director of a Structured Investment Unit, and excelled in Portfolio Management, Risk Management, and Workout/Restructuring.

“Throughout his banking career, from 1989 until 2013, he worked in Frankfurt, Mexico City, Madrid, and New York. Since 2001, Christian has advised more than 120 Financial Institutions, investees, and international organizations in developing countries, specializing in Risk Management, Investments, and Corporate and SME Lending.”