Edo First Lady Announces 4th Edition of Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tourney 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The Edo First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, Tuesday, announced the commencement of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT).

The BOWFT is an initiative of the wife of the Edo State Governor in collaboration with private sector partners to groom and empower the girl-child and engender grassroots sports development in Edo State and Nigeria.

Addressing journalists in Government House, Benin-City, Mrs Obaseki said the

tournament was borne out of her passion to create opportunities to inspire the girl-child while promoting causes that raise awareness about and discourage social vices.

According to her, it is Nigeria’s only pre-season women’s football tournament which has continued the tradition of promoting women’s football through a two-week long socially-conscious programme that brings important issues to the front burner.

She said: “Since its inception in 2020, the tournament has grown remarkably, making a significant impact by providing a platform for our young girls to dream big and pursue their passions and aspirations while showcasing the incredible talent and potential of these girls to the rest of the world.

“Beyond nurturing our local talent, the tournament has also helped position our female football players on the global stage with many of the girls from the past editions of the Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament representing Nigeria on the international stage with distinction.”

She further said, “I am delighted to state that three of our girls from Edo Queens are currently part of Nigeria’s Falconet team flying the nation’s flag and making us proud at the FIFA U-20 World Cup taking place in Colombia. They include Comfort Folorunsho, Chioma Olise and Goodness Osigwe.

“This is in addition to the several international players who have participated in different editions of the tournament who are now making their mark in top-tier clubs across the globe.

The Edo First Lady said this year’s tournament with the theme: “SAY NO TO TEEN PREGNANCY AND CHILD MOTHERHOOD”, will take place from 2nd to 13th October 2024 between 14 participating teams with two international female teams from Benin Republic introduced to the tournament to make this year’s edition even more exciting.

She listed the teams to include Edo Queens FC – Benin City, Fortress Ladies FC – Benin City; Rivers Angels FC – Rivers State; Nasarawa Amazons FC – Nasarawa State; Naija Ratel FC – Abuja; Heartland Queens FC – Imo State; FC Robo – Lagos State and Ekiti Queens FC – Ekiti State.

Others according to her are, Delta Queens FC – Delta State; Confluence Queens FC – Kogi State; Bayelsa Queens FC – Bayelsa State; Abia Angels FC – Abia State; Espoir FC de Cotonou – Benin Republic and Aigle Royal d’Adjara – Benin Republic.

“While this is my last edition as First Lady, I want to assure you that this is not the end of BOWFT as we will be setting up the Board of Trustees for this initiative to ensure the continuity and sustainability of the BOWFT.

“We have also appointed Nilayo Sports Marketing Ltd. as the Marketing Consultant for BOWFT.