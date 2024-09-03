Sule to Security Operatives, Tell Me What You Need to Secure Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday asked heads of security operatives in the state to tell him what they need to secure the state against criminal activities.

The governor charged the heads of security operatives to furnish him with what they needed during a security meeting he had with them in the Government House in Lafia.

He said: “Tell me what you need, and I shall provide them so that we can secure our people and their property. Unfortunately, some of the criminal activities we only hear of in distant places are creeping into our state capital. We cannot afford to be complacent.”

Governor Sule noted with concern cases of security breaches in some parts of the state with an assurance to redouble efforts in tackling the menace.

Sule added: “In addition to all we have done, tell me what you need and we shall provide them so that we can secure our people.

“Recent unfortunate incidences in Lafia and other places in the state cannot be allowed to continue. We cannot afford to be complacent but intensify efforts and collaboration to safeguard our people.”

He, therefore, told the security heads that no expenses were too much when it comes to providing security for the people.

The governor, however, called on the people and stakeholders in Nasarawa State to support the proactive measures being put in place to rid the state of crime.