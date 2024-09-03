StarTimes Takes Spotlight as NPFL Coaches Join Eagles Camp

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) continues to play a pivotal role in Nigerian football, as evidenced by the inclusion of two top NPFL coaches in the Super Eagles’ coaching staff for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Fidelis Ilechukwu, the 2024 NPFL champion with Rangers International, and Daniel Ogunmodede, the manager of Remo Stars, have been appointed assistant coaches to interim Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen for the matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

The duo’s selection highlights the growing recognition of the NPFL and its coaches.

Their success in the league, combined with StarTimes’ recent acquisition of the NPFL broadcasting rights, has increased visibility for the league and its talents.

The return of NPFL matches to TV screens last season marked a monumental milestone, courtesy of a landmark five-year broadcast rights deal worth N5.9 Billion with StarTimes.

This groundbreaking partnership has revolutionized the way fans experience the league, bringing the thrill of live matches directly into their living rooms and captivating a broader audience nationwide.

“Getting NPFL back on TV and partnering with a professional company like StarTimes has done our league a lot of good,” said NPFL enthusiast Reuben Kolawole. “Our coaches are now getting the recognition they deserve, and our players are no longer playing in the dark.”

Both Ilechukwu and Ogunmodede bring significant experience to the Super Eagles.

Ogunmodede “Ija-ball” as he is fondly called has led Remo Stars to three consecutive continental preliminaries, while Ilechukwu the self acclaimed “Working One” has managed over 71 league games and won the NPFL title with Enugu Rangers.

The Super Eagles squad for the qualifiers will also feature at least three players who have previously played in the NPFL: goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie, and defender Olisa Ndah who last played for Akwa United before moving to Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

The trio are all in the mix to ensure Nigeria gets it right in their quest to make it to Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

As the Super Eagles prepare for these crucial matches, the inclusion of NPFL coaches and players demonstrates the league’s growing influence on Nigerian football.