Obaseki, Aziegbemi, Others Campaign for Ighodalo in Uhunmwode, Orhionmwon

•Governor says PDP candidate will surpass his legacy

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday led the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election, Dr Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie in Uhunmwode and Orhionmwon in Edo South Senatorial District.

Also on the entourage were the party Chairman in the state, Dr Tony Aziegbemi; the Director General of the Asue Ogie Campaign Council, Matthew Iduoriyemkewen and a host of other top party loyalists.

At the Ehor open field venue of the campaign rally in Uhunmwode, LGA, Obaseki thanked the people of for their unwavering support and commitment in ensuring that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The governor who reeled out what he has done in the area, particularly in tackling security challenges around the axis said: “We have tackled insecurity around this road and have done many other things. No one government can do everything, therefore, I have brought Asue and Ogie to continue with the good work we have begun.”

“Support the two (Ighodalo and Ogie) massively with your votes as you did for me for the past eight years. You will not regret it. Don’t allow those who do not mean well for you to deceive you. They have nothing to offer,” he stated.

A chieftain of the PDP and leader, Edo South Senatorial district, Pa Etose Imasogie, thanked the governor for supporting the people of the local government with the dividends of democracy. He assured him that Uhunmwode remains for PDP and Asue-Ogie and that PDP will win the election come September.

The local government council chairman, Kennedy Adodo, equally assured the PDP candidate and his deputy that Uhunmwode votes are for PDP.

According to him: “We don’t know if APC exists in the local government. We are ready for the race ahead. We will definitely deliver here in Uhunmwode.”

The governorship candidate, Ighodalo p, appreciated the people for supporting Obaseki and promised that he and his deputy will deliver more dividends of democracy to them and they will not disappoint the people.

He said his administration will focus on delivering good governance and creating an enabling environment for peace and more investment in Edo State.

He further assured that the team was going to continue with the legacy of Obaseki, affirming that they will do everything possible to make Edo State a great state among the states in Nigeria and Africa .

At the Esegie College Open Field in Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, a similar mammoth crowd welcomed the governor and his entourage, where Obaseki thanked the excited crowd for their unflinching support in the last eight years.

He assured them that Ighodalo and Ogie would do better than himself as they will not disappoint or fail the people.