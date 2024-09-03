Africa Women Impact Summit Set to Mull Sustainable Leadership

Yinka Olatunbosun

The 2024 edition of Africa Women Impact Summit scheduled to hold on November 9th and 10th is set to amplify the voices of women leaders across Africa.

With the theme ‘Sustainable Leadership: Unlocking Women’s Potential, the summit will highlight the critical role women play in shaping a sustainable future.

This two-day event scheduled to be held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities.

It will be a platform for participants to engage with thought leaders and industry experts to explore strategies aimed at harnessing women’s potentials in driving sustainable development and leadership in Africa.

Culminating in an award gala dinner, this summit is a brainchild of Global Initiative for Africa Foundation (GIAA), a not-for-profit organisation born out of strategic collaborations towards Africa’s development.

Dr. Utchay Odims, the co-convener and CEO JAUTOS Group, said the summit is going to be impactful and enlightening.

“This conference will impact the whole of Africa. It is a project that we’ve been doing for a couple of years. Interestingly, it is happening in Nigeria this year. The conference will be preceded by a training on November 4th and end at the event. Dignitaries like the former Vice-President of Liberia Jewel Taylor, and the former President of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy- Ohanenye, will be there.”

The summit aims to put a spotlight on women making an impact across Africa and beyond Africa.

In the same vein, Yvonne Ebbi, Social Intelligence Expert, Chairperson, Central Planning Committee for the summit, also expressed her enthusiasm for this looming summit:

“We deserve a better Africa. The media has sent the wrong signal to the world over the years. People still ask questions about Africa that show a lack of knowledge of our potential. Nigeria is a masterclass. If a Nigerian goes abroad, you are going to thrive because there is an enabling environment out there. Nigeria is like manure. Something about Nigeria makes you think. That’s why we are bringing Africans together. We want to use the women who are at the forefront of the agenda to push this narrative that Africa has something powerful to offer.”