Tinubu Approves New 13-man Board for Bank of Industry 

* Names former finance minister Mukhtar, Olusi as Chairman, CEO respectively

* Okays five executive directors and six non-executive directors for the bank

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new 13-member board for the Bank of Industry (BoI) with Dr. Mansur Muhtar and Dr Olasupo Olusi as Chairman

and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer respectively.

In a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, 11 directors, including five executive and six non-executive ones were also appointed for the BoI by the president.

The Executive Directors include Mrs. Ifeoma Uz’Okpala, Large Enterprises; Mr. Shekarau Omar, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises;

Mr. Usen Effiong, Corporate Services; Ms. Mabel Ndagi, Public Sector & Intervention Programmes and Mr. Rotimi Akinde, Corporate Finance & Risk Management.

According to the statement, the non- executive directors are Mallam Tajudeen Datti Ahmed, representing the Ministry of Finance Incorporated; Mr. Adedamola Olufemi Young, representing Central Bank of Nigeria; Rev. Isaac Adefemi Agoye, representing Manufacturers Association of Nigeria; Mallam Muhammad Bala, representing Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment; Mr. Oreoluwa Adeyemi and Mr. Sulaiman Musa Kadira, Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Muhtar, whose career spans decades in finance, international development, public service, and academia, had served as Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Development from 2008 to 2010 and was Vice-President, Operations of the Islamic Development Bank, before his recent appointment.

The president expects the new board of the BoI to work harmoniously, diligently, and with utmost fidelity to the nation in driving the mandate of this critical institution as a development vehicle for providing support for projects that enhance job creation, poverty alleviation, and the socio-economic conditions of Nigerian families.