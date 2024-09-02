  • Monday, 2nd September, 2024

Sultan Foundation Donates Drugs Worth N1.7bn to Sokoto, Kebbi

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development (SFPD), has donated medical consumables worth N1.7 billion for improving healthcare delivery to Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Handing over the items to the state governments, SFPD Coordinator and the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammad Mera, described the gesture as a landmark achievement aimed at enhancing people’s lives, especially the less-privileged.

Mera explained that the Foundation is a non-profit and non-governmental organisation under the leadership of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, striving to uplift people’s lives in different sectors.

According to him, ‘’The medicines and other medical supplies are to complement the efforts of Sokoto and Kebbi States Ministries of Health on healthcare delivery, especially for women and children.

‘’The gesture was received from MAP International, a US-based Global Health Organisation donating lifesaving medicine and health supplies to underserved communities around the world. 

‘’It was facilitated by Mr. Aminu Yaro, a Nigerian, and Nell Diallo, who is a Senegalese, with financial support from the Reed Foundation.’’

Mere appreciated the Federal Government of Nigeria for waiving custom duties worth N254 million to facilitate the importation of the donated commodities into the country.

He further urged Sokoto and Kebbi States to distribute the medicines to hospitals and clinics for the benefit of deserving patients and other beneficiaries in the state.

He expressed optimism of judicious use of the items, noting that more states are expected to benefits as the present gesture was the first phase under the lined -up programme.

Responding on behalf of the Sokoto State Government, Mr Umar Attahiru, the Director-General of Sokoto State Drugs and Medical Supplies Management Agency (DMSMA), expressed appreciation to the foundation saying that it would surely argument government efforts.

He commended the good leadership of Sultan Abubakar that had attracted such giant efforts and assured them proper use of the items to intended populace.

The Kebbi State Government representative and the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Shehu Nuhu, said the drugs and consumables are essential needs to the people.

Nuhu said it would yield positive impacts on the lives of the citizens, stressing that the consignment contained relevant medicines that are periodically needed especially among pregnant women and children across the states.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Attahiru Aliyu-Galadanchi, Malam Muhammad Lawal Maidoki Sadaukin Sokoto, the Chairman of Sokoto State Zakkat, and Waqaf Commission, and Malam Aminu Inuwa Muhammad, Director of Programmes of the Sultan Foundation among others.

