Minister Distributes Rice, Fertilizers to People/Farmers in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In line with the determination to mitigate the effect of the present economic hardship in the country, the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubarka, has flagged off the distribution of palliatives for the people of Kogi State.

The minister disclosed this while speaking at the flag-off of the distribution of rice and fertilizers to the people in the 21 local government areas of the state yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital.

Abubarka explained that the distribution of the palliatives was part of the federal government efforts to ameliorate the suffering of the people occasioned by the removal of oil subsidy.

He pointed out that the rice and fertilizers have been shared in the 21 local government areas of the state to the masses and farmers as well. The minister, therefore, warned those saddled with one responsibility or the other not to divert the palliatives for private use or sell them, stating that it was free gifts to the people of the state.

He also warned the beneficiaries of the rice and fertilizers to use them judiciously and under no circumstances should they take them to the market for sale.

Speaking further , Abubarka also reiterated the federal government’s commitments to revive the ailing the Ajaokuta Steel Company, noting that the government is already putting finishing touches to revamping the steel industry to fast track the industrialisation in the country.

According to him, “The revived Ajaokuta Steel Company will create employment opportunities for the youths in the country. No fewer than 500,000 workers would be employed by the Ajaokuta Steel Company directly and indirectly.”

He added that all hands must be on deck to support the federal government efforts to solve all the socio-economic crises in the country.