400 Abia Students Acquire Computer Software Skills

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Following the successful training of over 400 Abia State students in computer software skills, the senator representing Abia Central, Austin Akobundu, has expressed his intention to make the district a hub for ICT and innovations.

He stated this at the weekend at the conclusion of a training programme in computer software for under 18 Abia State students sponsored by the Austin Akobundu Foundation in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

He said: “These efforts are part of my strategy to make Abia Central a viable and technologically advanced district.

“My vision is for our community to be a leader in innovation and a hub for technological advancement.”

The two-week intensive training programme targeted at secondary school students from Abia Central was held in Umuahia at the arena of Innovation Growth Hub Computers, an indigenous firm that served as the trainers.

Akobundu urged young Nigerians to develop interest in acquiring skills in computer software as it would enable them “to innovate, create and solve real life challenges.”

He noted that the acquisition of knowledge in computer software is a sure way of getting ready for the future given the place of ICT in this innovation-driven age.

According to him, the knowledge acquired by the students in the course of the training programme, tagged: ‘Build-a-Thorn’, represents a seed that has been sown, adding that “it will germinate, grow and multiply if nurtured.”

The young minds were trained in embedded engineering, robotics, programming and coding, which kept them busy in the ongoing long vacation.

“I have always been passionate about education and empowering our people through knowledge,” Akobundu said.

He stated that his passion for empowerment “led me to sponsor 113 teachers at the Teachers Training Institute (NTI) because I believe in the power of training and seeing individuals grow.”

The Abia Central senator said that his commitment to this cause of empowering people would not stop, adding that more people would continue to benefit from his empowerment programmes.

To this end, he announced his plan to equally train 1,000 people across his senatorial district this September. He said that the training programme would cover various skills, including digital marketing, graphic design, web development, UI/UX design, cyber security and forex trading.

“As your senator, I want you to know that I’m committed your success; I’m always here to support you, to listen to you and to help create more opportunities for you to grow,” Akobundu told the students.

He expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the training programme and commended the students, notably the ones that displayed exceptional skills and artistry in creating makeshift houses, motor vehicles, among other.

The senator expressed his gratefulness to both the federal government and Innovation Growth Hub for their partnership with the Austin Akobundu Foundation to train the youths.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Innovation Growth Hub Computers, Mr. Daniel Chinagozi, explained that the programme was designed to train the students on how to use computer software to create and solve live challenges.