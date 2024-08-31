UK Awards Chevening, Commonwealth Scholarships to 82 Nigerians

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The British Government has awarded 82 Nigerians the prestigious Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships to study a wide range of master’s degrees and PhD programmes in the UK in 2024.

This year, 32 scholars received the Chevening scholarships, and 50 scholars have been awarded the Commonwealth scholarship so far.

A pre-departure ceremony was held in Abuja on Thursday for scholars based in Abuja and environs, while a similar ceremony will hold in Lagos next week, and will be hosted by the Deputy Head of Mission, Abby Bernard, for scholars in Lagos and nearby cities.

At the Abuja pre-departure reception, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mrs. Gill Lever, congratulated beneficiaries who succeeded in securing a scholarship through the highly competitive application and interview process.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lever said: “The UK continues to support the educational development of Nigerians and remain transparent and inclusive in the selection process across board.

“I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity during your scholarship – through growing your knowledge, enriching cultural exchange, and confident networking – and then bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and doing great things for your country while creating a positive change in this country and the world.”

Also speaking at the reception, Director Operations, British Council Nigeria, Idowu Akintade, said: “We hope the skills and knowledge you gain from this scholarship opportunity prepares you to make positive impact in the development priorities of Nigeria.

“I encourage you all to build a strong network and continue to be great ambassadors of the prestigious Commonwealth and Chevening Scholarships.”

Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships are awarded to individuals who demonstrate intellectual ability, leadership potential and a commitment to development of their home country.

Nigeria has a huge alumni base with over 4,500 (3,000 Commonwealth and 1,500 Chevening) alumni across both scholarships with very prestigious people impacting and contributing to Nigeria’s development.