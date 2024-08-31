La Liga: Nigerian Duo Battle for Supremacy on StarTimes

This weekend’s La Liga fixtures promise excitement, with a standout match between Getafe and Real Sociedad at the Coliseum Stadium tomorrow. The encounter will feature a supremacy battle between Nigerian duo Chrisantus Uche and Umar Sadiq.

All La Liga matches will be broadcast live on StarTimes Sports Premium channel and also available for just N600 weekly on the StarTimes-ON app.

Uche’s Getafe team will aim to break their recent slump against Real Sociedad, having won only once in their last eight encounters.

Getafe has also gone six home games without a win, a record they hope to change tomorrow.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, boasts an impressive away form, having won their last two away games without conceding a goal.

However, they have had limited success in the Madrid region, winning only once in their last 14 visits.

Individually, Uche and Sadiq have experienced contrasting fortunes. Uche has played in both of Getafe’s La Liga games this season, scoring one goal and accumulating two yellow cards.

Sadiq, on the other hand, has played only 47 minutes in two substitute appearances for Real Sociedad.

Despite his limited game time, Sadiq will be eager to make an impact and prove his worth to his team.

Meanwhile, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke of Sevilla will continue their search for a first win in Spain as they face Girona, while Barcelona, the only club with a 100% win record this season, hosts Real Valladolid at Camp Nou.

Real Madri will seek to bounce back from their stuttering start against Real Betis.

