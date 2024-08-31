Slot Faces First Premier League Real Test as Liverpool Visit Old Foe, Man Utd

Two of the most successful teams in English football-Liverpool and Manchester United, will tomorrow lock horns at Old Trafford in what no doubt will be the Reds new gaffer, Arne Slot’s real Premier League test since taking over from Jurgen Klopp. The Dutch tactician is already warming himself into the hearts of the Kop after winning his first two matches and a win against Liverpool’s biggest rival tomorrow will actually warm him to Anfield faithful. However, after losing to a last-minute goal to Brighton last Saturday, Eric ten Hag and his men would not want to an early slip up of the title by dropping points to their number one ‘enemy’. Therefore, an explosive encounter awaits soccer fans at the Theater of Dreams

The biggest rivalry in English football will take centre stage this weekend when Manchester United square up against Liverpool at Old Trafford tomorrow. Both teams are the most successful in English football history, with 20 and 19 league titles respectively.

For the first time in their 175 encounters, the rivals will have Dutch managers in their dugouts. Eric Ten Hag’s men knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup in the quarter-finals last season and completed the damage by denting their league title hopes with a 2-2 draw in April. The highly anticipated encounter will kick off at 4 pm on Sunday, live on DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66.

Manchester United lost to Brighton Hove Albion in their last match and will aim to end Arne Slot’s perfect start to his Liverpool managerial career. Slot, in his press conference yesterday said he fully understands the magnitude of the game. “The atmosphere will be hostile. Every manager that comes to Liverpool knows the importance of the game against United. It is similar to the one between Feyenoord and Ajax. This will be my second time at Old Trafford. Many of these players have played in this hostile environment before. I only need to prepare them for what to expect from United players because, in my opinion, United play a bit different from the last two seasons,” he said.

Also tomorrow, Chelsea will welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge, for a London derby, at 1:30 pm. Buoyed by their impressive 6-2 victory away at Wolves last weekend, The Blues will be out for their first home win in the League, against The Eagles, who lost their first two league matches of the season.

In the other Premier League fixtures, Arsenal will welcome Brighton to the Emirates today, live on DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66, at 12:30 pm, while Manchester City’s match away at West Ham, will broadcast on the same channel at 5:30 pm.

Premier League

Today

Arsenal v Brighton 12:30

Brentford v Southampton 15:00

Everton v Bournemouth 15:00

Ipswich Town v Fulham 15:00

Leicester v Aston Villa 15:00

Nott’m Forest v Wolves 15:00

West Ham v Man City 17:30

Sunday

Chelsea v Crystal Palace 13:30

Newcastle v Tottenham 13:30

Man Utd v Liverpool 16:00