Winners Emerge as Bayelsa SUBEB Holds Teacher Appreciation Day

Bayelsa State Universal Basic Education Board (Bayelsa SUBEB) has unveiled award winning teachers and head teachers from Sagbama, Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma and Ogbia local government areas as it held the second edition of the BayelsaPRIME Teacher Appreciation Day.

Speaking at the excitement filled event, the Executive Secretary of the board, Victor Okubonanabo noted that, “Teacher Appreciation Day is an opportunity to recognise the role of teachers in building the leaders of tomorrow.” He called on teachers across the state to do their uttermost in improving the quality of education in their various schools as every teacher is recognized and appreciated.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Gentle Emelah, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Okene Simon-Peter noted that the government of His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri remains committed to the growth of schools, skills and quality education in Bayelsa State.

One teacher and one head teacher emerged as award winners from each of the four local government areas under the BayelsaPRIME reform programme.

In the Best Teacher Category, Zamide, Ebipamokemenumigha of Community Primary School 2, Agbere emerged as best teacher in Sagbama local government areas; Johnson Siane from Biseni Central School emerged as the best for Yenagoa local government area; while Aluku Abbah from State School 2, Ologoghe and Jimmy Rose from Community Primary School 1 Sabagreia emerged as the best teachers from Ogbia and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area respectively.

In the head teacher category, Geku Ebiemi from Community Primary School 1, Igboghene emerged as the best head teacher in Yenagoa local government area; Ekiegha Ekese from Community Primary School 2, Agbere emerged as the best from Sagbama local government area while Michael Naro from State School 2, Okodi and Tamuno Deifugha from Community Primary School 1, Sabagreia emerged as the best head teacher from Ogbia and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas respectively.

Awardees at the event outlined the impact of the BayelsaPRIME reform programme on the primary school system, while calling on His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri to sustain it in the interest of the children and future of Bayelsa State.